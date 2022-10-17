American Queen arrives in Muscatine this weekend

MUSCATINE – For the first time this weekend, the American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat in the world, will put ashore in Muscatine and its guests will have the chance to explore some of the attractions Muscatine has to offer.

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the City of Muscatine are inviting the community to join in a send-off of the ship when it leaves port Saturday at about noon. Residents and visitors are asked to visit Riverside Park and to wave to the majestic ship as it leaves to continue its voyage, and then to enjoy the remainder of their afternoon in downtown Muscatine. The stop will be one of the final hurdles for the city to be put on American Queen Voyage’s 2023 port calendar.

“I can’t say exactly what the criteria is on their end, but essentially if this is a successful trip, which I’m sure it will be, they will be taking that into consideration as they build their schedule for next year,” Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of community development and tourism for the Chamber, said of the test docking. “This is a great way to get people from out of the area familiar with Muscatine. The cruises run up and down the Mississippi, so guests come from all over the country to be on these tour boats.”

The ship will dock between 11 p.m. and midnight Oct. 21, at which time no one will get off the boat. Guests will disembark between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to explore Muscatine. The boat will withdraw its gang plank at about 12:15 p.m. and leave about 12:30 p.m. Excursion stops are planned at the National Pearl Button Museum at the History and Industry Center, the Muscatine Art Center, and the Environmental Learning Center. Guests will also be encouraged to explore the downtown and the riverfront. There are about 350 guests on the ship.

The Iowa Avenue parking entrance will be closed, so residents will need to enter the parking lot at the Cedar Street entrance. In the event the parking lot is full, there is parking available along Mississippi Drive and downtown Muscatine. No tours of the boat will be available to the public for security reasons.

During a special meeting Paulsen had stressed the importance of trying to limit the number of people travelling to the riverfront to see the boat. She said the visitors will be going on bus tours of the city and the chamber is hoping to keep the roads clear for the buses.

“They really view their port stops as community partnerships,” Paulsen said of the cruise line. “They like to get to know the people of the area. They are really about coming and getting to know the community.”

Because of the rising popularity of river cruising, tourist money has been flowing into smaller communities where the boats dock. Vicksburg, Miss., reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post. Paulsen said tickets on the boats are about $3,000 each and the visitors will be in the 70s and well-traveled.

For more information on the American Queen Voyages visiting Muscatine, please contact Rebecca Paulsen, Vice President of Community Development and Tourism at rpaulsen@muscatine.com.