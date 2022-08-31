American Queen to stop in Muscatine on Oct. 22

MUSCATINE – The American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat in the world, will spend a morning in Muscatine on Oct. 22 as passengers will be seeing the sights of the Pearl City before resuming their trip along the Mississippi.

According to a press release from the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the ship will dock between 11 p.m. and midnight Oct. 21. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 on the Muscatine riverfront. More information on the ribbon cutting will be provided at a later date.

Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of community development and tourism for the chamber, said in the release that the visit is one of the final steps to Muscatine being named a port stop on Mississippi riverboat ships' 2023 port calendar.

Guests will disembark between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to explore Muscatine. Excursion stops are planned at the National Pearl Button Museumat the History and Industry Center, the Muscatine Art Center, and the Environmental Learning Center. Guests will also be encouraged to explore the downtown and the riverfront.

An informational meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the Merrill Hotel to learn more about what can be expected on the trip.

The American Queen was built in 1995. The six-deck ship is a reconstruction of a classic Mississippi riverboat. It was built by the McDermott Shipyard for the Delta Queen Steamboat Company. In 2007 it was the subject of a Discovery Channel episode of the show Superships. In 2018 it was featured in an episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald.

It is a sister ship of the American Duchess, which stopped briefly in Muscatine on July 26 in front of Pearl City Station in Riverside Park. The stop was considered a “trial port stop” and hundreds of people showed up to welcome the ship and its crew. After the stop, Mayor Brad Bark said that he is confident Muscatine would be added to the ship’s list of stops during Mississippi River cruises.

Because of the rising popularity of river cruising, tourist money has been flowing into smaller communities where the boats dock. Vicksburg, Miss., reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post.