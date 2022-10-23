American Queen visit a success

“This is my favorite of all the small towns on the Mississippi we have stopped at,” Cindy Drain commented as the group she was with made its way back to the docked American Queen steamboat Saturday morning.

In-law and traveling companion Ricky Jourdan also said that Muscatine is a “great little town” and has plenty going on for people to do — much of which most people wouldn’t be able to tell at a casual glance. While the group of four — Mike and Cindy Drain and Ricky and Billie Jourdan — had started their tour of Muscatine on the buses that sat in Riverside Park, they quickly took to walking around the downtown area. They found the weekly farmers market in the downtown area, as well as many of the shops in the area. They all commented on the friendliness of the people they met. Cindy Drain expressed her love of Meg’s Vintage.

The trip on the American Queen began for the group as Ricky and Billie were celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip. The Drains decided they wanted to go along to see what it was like on the Mississippi, which brought them to Muscatine for the first-ever stop of the American Queen. As they made their way to the gangplank, over 100 people who had gathered in the park to welcome the ship waved to them and invited them to return.

The stop will be one of the final hurdles for the city to be put on American Queen Voyage’s 2023 port calendar. The city should learn early next year if it made the cut. Gregg Brown, captain of the American Queen, commented one reason American Cruise Lines liked stopping in towns like Muscatine was the amount the community got involved in welcoming the visitors. He also commented how easy it was to get the Queen in and out of its docking area. As the boat left, there was only about a five-minute time between the mooring lines being unhooked and the ship being underway downriver.

“That’s not entirely up to me, but I know the company wants to stop here more often,” Brown said when asked about future dockings. “From an operational standpoint they are looking for — in my opinion — how well did it go? Was it easy to get the boat in and out? Is it a safe place? All those boxes are checked right away.”

He said the flat-bottomed riverboat drew only about 9 feet of water, making the shallow water around Muscatine easy work for docking.

Brad Bark, mayor of Muscatine and executive director of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented the stopping of the steamboat — the largest passenger steamboat in the world — was “absolutely wonderful for Muscatine.” He thanked all the people involved in making the visit a success, saying it was all a team effort. He also said that he loved hearing from people not native to Muscatine about the charm of the riverfront town.

“If they did start docking here there wouldn’t have to be any real changes at all, except we definitely want to look at updating our ramp sections at a time,” Bark said.

Bark also commented how happy he was to see all the people who turned out to give the American Queen a sendoff. As the boat backed from its stall on the riverfront and the big wheel started turning, calliope music rang out from the ship as it steamed down river.