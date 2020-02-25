An anniversary worth celebrating

The 19th Amendment, the amendment that granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920.
In terms of the actual anniversary date, we’re still a few months away, but even so the year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of this important amendment. As such, organizations such as Muscatine Community College and especially the Muscatine Art Center have started celebrating it, wanting as many residents as possible to recognize the occasion.
Honestly, I can’t blame them — if not for my job here at the Journal, I might have not even heard about the anniversary as soon as I did. The dates of amendment ratifications don’t exactly come up in most casual conversations, and even if they did, most people probably wouldn’t think too much of it in the context of modern society.
I remember the first time I went to vote, just four years ago. Naturally, with all that had been happening that year politics-wise, I was pretty excited. But beyond showing my support for the candidate I was picking, it was admittedly kind of cool to actually be voting. This year, one of my cousins will be voting for the first time, and at the very least I’m excited for her.
You have free articles remaining.
But unfortunately, four years later, my personal view on politics isn’t quite as enthusiastic as it once was, even after going to no less than four campaign events and my first caucus. Still, I’m planning on voting come November simply because that’s what you should do — what you’re supposed to do. Even if it’s not a perfect system, I can’t say that I would want to be in a system where I’m not allowed to vote just because of my gender.
One hundred years after the women’s suffrage movement, women’s rights have come a long way, long enough for some to view what we have now as the status quo or a guarantee. Thing is, 100 years isn’t that long ago when you really think about it, even when you acknowledge how much has changed. At the same time, there are still fights in our modern society relating to women that need to be won.
The issues of equal pay, the pro-life movement, representation and the rights and the specific issues pertaining to women of color, disabled women and women in the LGBT community still exist. Compared to all that, the right to vote may seem like a fairly small victory. So women can vote, so what? Almost everyone can vote now!
Ironically, it’s that "taking things for granted" attitude of some people that forces other people to continue fighting for the rights that not everyone has yet. However, even with there still being so much work to do, I feel like it’s also still important to acknowledge the so-called "small" victories — to take a step back and grab some perspective.
There were many different steps and moments taken along the Women’s Suffrage journey, each one meaningful in its own way and ultimately leading to what seemed like the biggest goal at the time. But that’s the thing about goals: Once you meet one, you have to keep setting bigger and bigger ones.
There will always be more work to do to improve not just the lives of all women but society itself, and as we move forward into whatever the next election or the next century may bring us, we should follow the lead of the women historians and artists brought in by MCC and the Art Center and truly celebrate that something which once seemed so unheard of is now just another part of modern life.