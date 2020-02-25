An anniversary worth celebrating

The 19th Amendment, the amendment that granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920.

In terms of the actual anniversary date, we’re still a few months away, but even so the year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of this important amendment. As such, organizations such as Muscatine Community College and especially the Muscatine Art Center have started celebrating it, wanting as many residents as possible to recognize the occasion.

Honestly, I can’t blame them — if not for my job here at the Journal, I might have not even heard about the anniversary as soon as I did. The dates of amendment ratifications don’t exactly come up in most casual conversations, and even if they did, most people probably wouldn’t think too much of it in the context of modern society.

I remember the first time I went to vote, just four years ago. Naturally, with all that had been happening that year politics-wise, I was pretty excited. But beyond showing my support for the candidate I was picking, it was admittedly kind of cool to actually be voting. This year, one of my cousins will be voting for the first time, and at the very least I’m excited for her.

