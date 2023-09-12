After waiving his right to a speedy trial, a trial date was set for Andre Brunnett Jones II, 20, to go to trial for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Smith, 42.

According to court records, a continuance was granted right after receiving the waiver. Jones will face a charge of second-degree murder on Nov. 17 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Muscatine County Courthouse. He has pleaded not guilty and filings show he plans to argue self-defense. He faces a mandatory 50-year sentence if convicted. The initial filings state no motive in the July 19 incident except that, according to the charges, that Jones did “with malice aforethought kill Jeremy Smith by shooting him in the head with a firearm.”

Due to the serious nature of the accusation, Jones is being held without bond.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call July 19 at about 12:37 p.m. reporting a shooting in apartment 305 at the Harrison Loft Apartments, 1716 Bandag Drive in Muscatine. The arrest report lists it as Jones' address. Officers responded and found Smith deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. The apartments were locked down during the investigation.

Witnesses identified Jones as the suspect, and police initiated a search, using, among other things, drones and an airplane. The Muscatine Aquatic Center and a nearby daycare were locked down during the search. He had been spotted running away from the apartments. Officers later located him at a residence at 1414 First Ave., where he surrendered without incident.