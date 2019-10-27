MUSCATINE — Last Wednesday Oct. 23, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine awarded more than $120,000 in grants to 27 different nonprofit organizations throughout Muscatine County in order to fund their various projects, programs and future goals. This occasion was celebrated at their 2019 Fall Grant Awards Ceremony, which was held at Muscatine’s National Pearl Button Museum.
“The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is grateful for the imperative services provided by the 27 nonprofit organizations this funding cycle,” said Jamie Leza, the Program Manager of the Community Foundation, “We look forward to seeing the impact these programs and projects make within our community.” Granting ceremonies are also considered a great way for nonprofits to learn about each other’s initiatives, which can lead to the collaboration between agencies in future initiatives and projects.
This year, organizations that received grants were the NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, Family Resources, the Area Foundation, Vision 20/20, River Bend Foodbank, Keep Muscatine Beautiful, Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Diversity Service Center of Iowa, Muscatine Community YMCA, Flickinger Learning Center, Muscatine Art Center, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Muscatine Symphony Orchestra, Aligned Impact Muscatine, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Vision to Learn, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, Quad City Arts, Salvation Army Muscatine Corps, United Way of Muscatine, Citizenship Initiative Project, American Red Cross, Child Abuse Council, the Alexander Clark Foundation, Fruitland Community Lion’s Club, and the Robert Young Center for Community Health. Some of the organizations, like Keep Muscatine Beautiful and Vision 20/20 received grants from the Community Foundation for the first time this year.
There were six different types of grants that these organizations could be awarded: The Muscatine Health Support Granting Fund which is given to efforts that support Muscatine and its surrounding area’s healthcare systems, the Muscatine County Endowment Regranting Program which is awarded to high impact charitable activities, the Hilda E. Collitz Field of Interest Funds for agency-focused efforts that center around the prevention of homelessness, the Ray Hockersmith Endowment for the benefit of blind/vision impaired or disabled children, the George Millet Endowment for the betterment of those with mental disabilities, and finally the Pat and Jim Powers Endowment for the benefit of mental health and nonprofit organizations that actively engage in providing programs and services for those with mental health issues and/or mental illness.
“During its 20 year history, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has grown to a $38 million dollar foundation that is consistently supporting charitable work, innovative ideas and collaborative efforts through its granting dollars,” said Charla Schafer, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director. Schafer also shared that last year the Community Foundation granted $1.7 million in charitable grants from individual and organization funds. “We are inspired daily by the good work in our County, led by our friends and neighbors.”
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is a community and county-wide charitable organization that actively works to improve the quality of life in Muscatine County through philanthropy, with their next round of grants being awarded in Spring/Summer 2020. For more information about applying for grants or establishing your own fund for granting purposes or to learn more about the organizations that received grants last Wednesday, visit the website at www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org. or call the Community Foundation at 563-264-3863.
