Annual Chief Wapello Days weekend is still happening this year

There will not be a rodeo as part of the event this year.

“It’s a big event, and it requires a lot of traveling and meetings… They really tried hard to try and figure out a way to still do it and they talked about a lot of different options, but when they came down to it, they just decided that the best option would probably be to take one year off and dive back into it next year,” said Hammond, “But it was a hard decision.”

The car show and the kids-focused events such as bouncy houses that lend themselves to physical contact will also be omitted.

The parade, which will have the theme of “Living Through the Decades," will feature floats, tractors, bikes, cars and horses, there walkers will be limited.

To spread out spectators, the parade route will be twice as long as usual. This new route will be announced on Facebook.

The committee said they will remain flexible and aware of the status of COVID-19 in the Wapello community.