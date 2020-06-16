Annual Chief Wapello Days weekend is still happening this year

WAPELLO — Another local Muscatine County event plans to go ahead with its annual celebration, with a few social distancing tweaks.
On Friday, the Chief Wapello Days committee announced Chief Wapello Days, scheduled for the weekend of July 17-19, will go on this year.
“Everyone’s tired of cancelling everything,” said Katie Hammond, a member of the committee,. We also don’t want to expose people unnecessarily… We’re just trying to figure out ways to minimize risk and give people something to do.”
The cancellations come from concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds has lifted restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one place, though she has asked they social distance and take other health precautions to avoid spreading the virus.
Chief Wapello Days is a weekend event with food and music. The committee said it will look different this year so visitors can social distance and keep safe during the festivities.
“Part of the reason why we felt like it was really important to continue doing it, even if it’s changed a little bit, is just because people need something to look forward to,” Hammond said. “They need something positive in their life.”
They were also inspired by the ‘cruise nights’ held recently, allowing for social interaction at safe distances.
There will not be a rodeo as part of the event this year.
“It’s a big event, and it requires a lot of traveling and meetings… They really tried hard to try and figure out a way to still do it and they talked about a lot of different options, but when they came down to it, they just decided that the best option would probably be to take one year off and dive back into it next year,” said Hammond, “But it was a hard decision.”
The car show and the kids-focused events such as bouncy houses that lend themselves to physical contact will also be omitted.
The parade, which will have the theme of “Living Through the Decades," will feature floats, tractors, bikes, cars and horses, there walkers will be limited.
To spread out spectators, the parade route will be twice as long as usual. This new route will be announced on Facebook.
The committee said they will remain flexible and aware of the status of COVID-19 in the Wapello community.
Some of the new ideas that the committee has thought up for this year’s Chief Wapello Days include a lighted bike ride where participants could string lights on their bikes, golf carts or motorcycles and parade around town, and a property decorating contest where residents could decorate their doorways, windows, lawns and driveways. Other CWD staples like food vendors and live music performances are expected to return as well.
To nominate someone to be this year’s Chief Wapello Days’ Parade Grand Marshal, Wapello residents can stop at Casey’s or the Corner Market to pick up a form or submit their nomination through Facebook. Nominations can be made through June 26.
