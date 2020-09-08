Annual 'Fill the Boot' donation drive goes virtual this year due to pandemic

Currently, the goal for this year is $3,000, with all funds raised staying within Muscatine for local MDA efforts, such as a camp for kids affected by Muscular Dystrophy.

“We set our goal at $3,000 for this year because it seemed a little more realistic,” Hoppe said, “since we’re not going to be out there able to hold the boot and be seen with it.” Still, he is hoping that once the word spreads, they’ll be able to reach their goal.

“We’re trying to adapt and still continue with something that’s very good for the people around here that it supports,” Hoppe said. Muscatine Fire have also discussed having other donation drive events, such as a trap-shoot benefit, for those who are unable to donate virtually, however nothing is set in stone just yet.

“This is something very new for everybody, and we’re just trying to do the best we can,” Hoppe said. For him, being seen throughout the community outside of emergencies and having a chance to give back is very important. “We try to be very involved locally. People before me have put a lot of effort into getting stuff like this started, so I’m just trying to continue the work that they began.”

To donate to the Fill the Boot drive, visit https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/ and search for Muscatine Fire L0608 or visit the Muscatine Fire Department Facebook page for a direct link.

