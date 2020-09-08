Annual 'Fill the Boot' donation drive goes virtual this year due to pandemic

MUSCATINE – One of the most famous fire fighter-lead fundraising drives may be looking a little different this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firefighters at Muscatine Fire L0608 will be holding a virtual version of their Fill the Boot Donation Drive, allowing people to donate to the cause online.
Fill the Boot drives have been held across the country for over six decades, with the first drive occurring in 1954. Through the efforts of those teams who are part of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), these drives have been able to raise money to go towards muscular dystrophy research. This includes both children who are born muscular dystrophy and adults who are diagnosed with ALS.
Normally, residents would see their local fire fighters standing on streets or in front of stores with a boot that people could fill with donations, with all proceeds then being given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
“In past years, we’ve been able to raise up to $10,000, said Michael Hoppe, Firefighter and President of the Muscatine Firefighters Union, “It’s definitely been a successful fundraiser.”
But with the current pandemic still causing concerns, local IAFF teams – including the one in Muscatine – have decided to instead hold a virtual Fill the Boot campaign this year, considering it a safer option. Because traditional donation drives have either been canceled or postponed, virtual drives have become all the more important.
Currently, the goal for this year is $3,000, with all funds raised staying within Muscatine for local MDA efforts, such as a camp for kids affected by Muscular Dystrophy.
“We set our goal at $3,000 for this year because it seemed a little more realistic,” Hoppe said, “since we’re not going to be out there able to hold the boot and be seen with it.” Still, he is hoping that once the word spreads, they’ll be able to reach their goal.
“We’re trying to adapt and still continue with something that’s very good for the people around here that it supports,” Hoppe said. Muscatine Fire have also discussed having other donation drive events, such as a trap-shoot benefit, for those who are unable to donate virtually, however nothing is set in stone just yet.
“This is something very new for everybody, and we’re just trying to do the best we can,” Hoppe said. For him, being seen throughout the community outside of emergencies and having a chance to give back is very important. “We try to be very involved locally. People before me have put a lot of effort into getting stuff like this started, so I’m just trying to continue the work that they began.”
To donate to the Fill the Boot drive, visit https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/ and search for Muscatine Fire L0608 or visit the Muscatine Fire Department Facebook page for a direct link.
