Registrations are being taken for the 39th Annual Kids Fishing Seminar.
The seminar runs from 9-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Discovery Park, 3300 Cedar St. in Muscatine. Registration forms are available at the Conservation Board office at Discovery Park in Muscatine or at www.MuscatineCountyConservation.com.
Education sessions on fish identification and fishing run from 9-10:30 a.m. followed by door prizes. All registered participants who attend the education sessions are eligible for door prize drawings.
The 12th Annual Fishing Derby runs from 11 a.m. to noon with results tallied and prizes handed out at noon. There is no charge to participate in the education sessions or the fishing derby.
For more information contact the Conservation Board at 563-264-5922.
