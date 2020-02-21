You are the owner of this article.
Another case of officer impersonation reported, this time in Louisa County
LOUISA COUNTY — A report of an officer impersonation similar to the one reported in Muscatine several days ago was released Friday, Feb. 21 by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said that on Country Road X17 near 140th Street, a black sedan passenger car tried to conduct a traffic stop between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The sedan had red and blue emergency lights.

Because of reports on the Muscatine impersonation incidents, the motorist who reported the incident kept driving and the sedan left the area.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 319-523-4371.

