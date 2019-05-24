MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine will be closing Flood Structure #1 (at Mulberry) and Flood Structure #2 (at 2nd Street) beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday as the National Weather Service anticipates a Mississippi River crest of 22.3 feet on Wednesday.
Mississippi Drive will also be closed from the #1 alley on Mulberry to Iowa Avenue beginning Sunday morning.
Forecast crests could change depending on the amount and location of rainfall over the weekend. The current prediction is that the river will stay in major flood stage through June 6 but crests higher than 22.3 feet are uncertain.
The National Weather Service is predicting that three to five inches of rain will faill in the area over the next five days. With soils already saturated, runoff from these rains will quickly find its way into the Mississippi River and tributaries.
At 19.5 feet, flood waters will back out of the storm inlets onto Mississippi Drive at the Walnut Street intersection, and completely cover the intersection at 20 feet. The redesigned Sycamore Street intersection would stay dry longer but is also susceptible to runoff from heavy rain.
Riverside Park is expected to be closed at least through mid-June.
The river was at moderate flood stage of 18.45 feet Friday afternoon.
The Mississippi has been above flood stage (16 feet) since March 16.
The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency encourages those affected by recent flooding in Muscatine County to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
There are four ways to register for disaster assistance:
• Online at: www.disasterassistance.gov.
• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Go online to www.FEMA.gov/DRC to find the nearest location.
• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
