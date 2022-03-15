Appeals court denies Beeman new trial

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to take up the case of William Beeman, convicted of stabbing a woman to death in 1980 and dumping her body at Wildcat Den State Park.

Now 64, Beeman says new evidence would clear him. But appellate courts have rejected that notion.

“Finding no illegality or abuse of discretion in the district court’s denial of Beeman’s motion for a new trial, we annul the writ of certiorari,” read the latest decision March 2 from the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Muscatine District Court Judge Stuart Werling initially denied a motion to reconsider granting Beeman a new trial in 2020. In court documents, Werling said the evidence from the original trial that was in question was “not so favorable to Beeman so as to undermine the confidence in the verdict. The Court’s review of all of the evidentiary claims raised by Beeman, taken collectively, do not create a reasonable probability that the outcome of his trial would have been different.”

Beeman has served 42 years of a life sentence in prison for the murder of Michiel Winkel. Evidence at trial included a signed confession from Beeman.

He is being represented by attorneys from The Exoneration Project, a Chicago-based organization that provides free legal assistance to people who may have been wrongly convicted. The project has raised issues, including a coerced confession and other suspects. They also introduced scientific evidence. Werling had determined the evidence presented did not constitute newly discovered evidence and that the issues brought up were of no value to the defense.

Beeman’s attorneys argued in 2019 he has always maintained his innocence and the confession was coerced at the end of a two-day interrogation. Beeman’s attorneys also objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing. However, a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005.

In resistance to the 2020 motion to reconsider, Muscatine County attorney James Barry and former Muscatine County attorney Alan Ostergren argued any newly discovered evidence would not change the verdict and that the motion lacks merit and should be denied.

Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in the park. Beeman’s attorneys argued new medical evidence about the state of Winkel’s body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980, as the state alleges.

Defense attorneys claim Beeman had broken his foot on April 22, 1980, and April 21 was the only day Beeman could have killed Winkel under the state’s theory.

Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her 17 times in the chest. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.

