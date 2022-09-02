Appeals court upholds Hatfield murder conviction

MUSCATINE – On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals of Iowa upheld the first-degree murder conviction of David Hatfield in Iowa District Court for Muscatine County in the death of his girlfriend Kaitlyn Palmer.

During the appeal, Hatfield contended that his trial counsel was ineffective by failing to object to the prosecutor’s closing statements and that the trial court erred in overruling his hearsay objection to Palmer’s mother giving testimony regarding Palmer “never attempting suicide again.” The appeals court ruled that Hatfield had mischaracterized the statement and one of future intent and found no error in the court allowing the statement.

On June 25, 2021, Hatfield was found guilty after a jury trial of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

During the hearing the prosecution said on Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield shot Palmer once in the left side of the head/temple area with a .22-caliber handgun while the couple was at Saulsbury Recreational Area in rural Muscatine County. His defense at the trial was that he had not intended to kill Palmer and that the shooting was an assisted suicide.

A video was shown during the trial of deputies responding to the 911 call made by Hatfield reporting Palmer had shot herself. Palmer was still alive when deputies arrived and was given first aid before being taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she died on Oct. 17, 2019.

The reason the prosecution believe Hatfield shot Palmer was an unwanted pregnancy. The prosecution stated that physical evidence indicates the shot was fired by someone other than Palmer.

The defense argued that Palmer had committed suicide and had shot herself in the head. The defense also said a confession Hatfield made was given under duress by the police, who interrogated him while he was still in shock from the incident.

Prior to the trial, the prosecution moved to exclude photos of Palmer showing cuts on her body, saying there was no evidence of suicidal behavior prior to the evening of the incident. The state also sought to exclude evidence of a “suicide note” claiming that there is no authentication that it came from Palmer.

Jurors saw video from two deputies who responded to the scene after Hatfield had called the Muscatine County Communications Center to report Palmer had shot herself. Palmer was still alive when a deputy arrived and first aid was given. The deputy testified getting blood on his clothing while attempting to stop the bleeding. Hatfield had no blood on his body or clothes. Palmer was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she died at 3:26 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019.

Other evidence presented in the trial included clips from interviews with Hatfield, as well as Hatfield’s written statement to the police. In the statement, Hatfield said Palmer had gotten the gun out of the trunk of their car and asked Hatfield to shoot her. He refused and she said she would shoot herself. He said he tried to get the gun away from her but was unable.

There were also several social media conversations between Hatfield and Palmer that were entered into evidence.