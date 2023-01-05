Appellate court upholds Serrano conviction

TIPTON — An Iowa Court of Appeals recently affirmed the October 2021 conviction of Milton Serrano Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Chantz Stevens, a former standout Wilton athlete, during a party in Cedar County.

According to court documents, the defense argued that Serrano was acting in self-defense and that the state had failed to prove he acted with malice aforethought and had no justification. The conviction was appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court, which transferred the case to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

“Because substantial evidence supports the jury’s findings that Serrano acted with malice aforethought and without justification, we affirm the conviction,” the ruling said.

On July 19, 2020, Serrano was arrested at a residence in Muscatine after reports of a farm party that turned into a fight at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, Iowa. Police reports say Serrano had attended the party and allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.

According to evidence presented at the six-day trial, two physical altercations occurred as Serrano was asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen.

Other people at the scene got the knife away from Serrano. Police reports also say Serrano made reference to getting a gun from his vehicle before being convinced to leave the party. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night Serrano posted on Facebook Live about the fight.

Serramo was charged with first-degree murder, but the Dubuque County jury convicted Serrano of second-degree murder. During the trial about 20 people who had been at the party testified to what they had seen. After the state rested, the defense moved to acquit Serrano, arguing that he acted in self-defense. The motion was denied. The defense offered no other evidence.

On Oct. 30, 2021, Serrano was sentenced to 50 years in prison, of which he must serve at least 70% before he is eligible for parole.