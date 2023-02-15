MUSCATINE — An arraignment for a Muscatine woman accused of running over a teen has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 24 in the Muscatine County Courthouse.

Cora Lynn Reed, 18, faces a Class D felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. If convicted she could face up to five years in prison. She was charged following an investigation into a hit and run reported early Jan. 13. According to the arrest report, a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. Reed remains in the Muscatine County Jail under $5,000 cash only bond. She waived a preliminary hearing on Feb. 6.

According to the arrest record, at about 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13, Reed was driving a 2008 blue GMC Acadia and had parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St. The report said she had gone to the residence several times earlier in the evening in regards to a fight that was supposed to take place. A juvenile female was a passenger in the vehicle.

The report said she had been confronted by a group who came from the residence. The report also said the group had surrounded the vehicle and a wooden table had been thrown at the windshield. Reed allegedly sprayed one person with Mace. A juvenile female reportedly bend down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front tires of the vehicle went over the female. The report also said Reed allegedly stopped the vehicle, reversed and backed over the female, then left.

The juvenile female, reported with permission by family members, to be Brianna Cross, sustained a broken pelvis and needed skin grafts on her leg and stomach. She reportedly won’t be able to attempt to walk for several more weeks.

Reed had previously been arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, and charged with disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior in reference to an incident that occurred at the Pearl Button Station in which officers observed a fight taking place between three subjects. Reed allegedly maced one of the subjects.