Arrest made in hit and run incident

A Muscatine woman has been charged with Class D felony in reference to an incident in which she allegedly ran over Brianna Cross with her vehicle.

According to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The release said that on Jan. 13, the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street for a subject who had been run over by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Reed voluntarily arrived with a passenger for the purpose of participating in a physical confrontation. As Reed tried to leave the area, she allegedly struck Cross with the front tire of her vehicle. She then reversed the vehicle, running over Cross a second time. Reed then allegedly left the scene with her passenger.

