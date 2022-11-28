Art center achieves highest honor - again

Plenty of work went into it, but last week the Muscatine Art Center received word it had again achieved accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums — the highest national recognition afforded to museums.

Director Melanie Alexander said accreditation signified excellence to the museum community as well as governments, funders, outside agencies and the museum-going public. The center was initially accredited on 1993 and all museums must undergo reaccreditation every 10 years. She explained that many things go into being reaccredited and the process took well over a year.

“We do a self-study to gather together a whole range of documents,” she said. “Everything from collections policy, institutional plan, our educational plan, lots of documentation that we provide and we also give some overviews of our financials. Because we are a department of the city of Muscatine, we had a letter from our parent group — the city.”

Accreditation was created by museum professionals 50 years ago, and it's the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. Of the nation’s 33,000 museums, only about 1,080 are accredited. The Muscatine Art Center is one of only 33 accredited museums in Iowa. Alexander said she hadn’t looked into how many museums in communities the size of Muscatine were accredited, but she knew that it is rare.

Alexander also said that the on-site visit from two peer reviewers ended up being a virtual visit. She explained that the center had to record visitors and behind-the-scene events. She said the reviewers looked for many things, such as accessibility issues. The survey took several days of online meetings in which the reviewers met with staff, the board of directors and volunteers.

“You get a better sense walking through a scene than you do video-recorded,” she said.

Alexander said the reaccreditation was a symbol that the art center was doing the right things in caring for art collections, planning and meeting the needs of the community. She said accreditation wasn’t something needed to borrow from other institutes, but being accredited gave the center a layer of credibility to host collections.

The next time the center has to begin submitting paperwork for reaccreditation is Nov. 1, 2031. Alexander commented that being accredited isn’t something that is done only during the process. She explained it was an ongoing challenge.

“It is something you really have to stay on top of throughout your operations,” she said.