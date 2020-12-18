Art Center to hold annual Noon Year's Eve event with a virtual twist

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Art Center has made it an annual tradition to help its youngest guests ring in the New Year so they don’t have to force themselves to stay up late.
This year is no different.
On Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m., the Art Center will host a virtual New Year’s Eve (or rather, Noon Year’s Eve) celebration, promising a mix of activities for kids to enjoy.
Their video celebration will play on both the Art Center’s Facebook page and their website as well as local cable access channel 9, assuring that even those without internet connection can still join in on the festivities.
The party will also include many special guests, such as the famous Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater. Eulenspiegel has been working with the Art Center on a show based on the works of Marc Chagall, an artist who has quite a few pieces featured at the Art Center.
“We’re really excited to see what they come up with,” director Melanie Alexander said.
Michelle Berns from the Environmental Learning Center will also take part in the event, taking viewers on a video tour of the center and letting them meet the animals that live there, like the turtles.
Children’s book author and illustrator Jennifer Black Reinhardt will stop by to show viewers her studio, and will read to them her most recent book, “Playing Possom.”
“It’s really fun to see her and her space, and learn a little bit about how she works,” Alexander said. The video will also have footage of the holiday decorations currently up at the Art Center front parlor.
Local piano player Richard Sessler will be there to play "Auld Lang Syne," and viewers can also enjoy music from the Art Center’s Regina music box and Tangley Calliope.
“We recently did some repairs and improvements to our calliope, so we’ll have a couple circus or parade-type pieces to play on it,” Alexander said. Finally, the party will cap off with a countdown to noon.
During the party, kids will be encouraged to dress up and make their own craft projects such as party hats and noisemakers through the tutorials that will also be played during the celebration. Families can pick up their materials, all included in a fun “Party in a Bag” set, at the Muscatine Art Center front desk.
While the program is only expected to be an hour long, Alexander encourages anyone interested to follow the Art Center’s Facebook page for any last-minute details, in case they need to start the video early in order to still have a noon countdown.
“It’s kind of a first for us to try and put this together as a video," Alexander said. "We were especially just thinking of all the kids and families out there, and we wanted them to have a special way to mark the transition out of 2020 and into 2021.
“I think we’re all ready to be done with 2020. It’s not normal for us to have Noon Year’s this way, but we wanted to offer some fun activities that they could do to still celebrate. We just really love doing this event for the kids."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!