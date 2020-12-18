Art Center to hold annual Noon Year's Eve event with a virtual twist

“It’s really fun to see her and her space, and learn a little bit about how she works,” Alexander said. The video will also have footage of the holiday decorations currently up at the Art Center front parlor.

Local piano player Richard Sessler will be there to play "Auld Lang Syne," and viewers can also enjoy music from the Art Center’s Regina music box and Tangley Calliope.

“We recently did some repairs and improvements to our calliope, so we’ll have a couple circus or parade-type pieces to play on it,” Alexander said. Finally, the party will cap off with a countdown to noon.

During the party, kids will be encouraged to dress up and make their own craft projects such as party hats and noisemakers through the tutorials that will also be played during the celebration. Families can pick up their materials, all included in a fun “Party in a Bag” set, at the Muscatine Art Center front desk.

While the program is only expected to be an hour long, Alexander encourages anyone interested to follow the Art Center’s Facebook page for any last-minute details, in case they need to start the video early in order to still have a noon countdown.