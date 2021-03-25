Arty's Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton named home of one of Iowa's best burgers

WILTON – For some, burgers from fast food joints can’t compare to the burgers that at locally owned diners and restaurants.
One local burger place in Wilton, however, has reached beyond local recognition and may soon be known state-wide.
In February, Iowans submitted nominations to the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association for the annual Best Burger in Iowa Competition, which recognizes restaurants using 100% real beef patties, creative combinations of condiments and homegrown flavors.
After receiving over 200 nominations and hundreds of votes, the Beef Council chose the top 10. Among them was Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill, owned by Sakir Alimoski, who also owns Wilton Café. His father owns Muscatine Family Restaurant.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Alimoski said, “but it’s also pretty cool.”
Arty’s opened in 2019, and Alimoski said his and his family’s reputation with their customer base has kept business strong. Arty's is named after his two year old son, Artin - who isn’t old enough to have an opinion on the name yet, but loves the burgers.
Alimoski said quality burgers sold at a fair price make him stand out.
“I think that in a small town, you don’t really see the specific burgers that we offer. We wanted to go for something that you would not find anywhere else in the area. You could probably find it in the Quad-Cities, but there you’re paying $5 more a plate versus my prices for the same quality.”
Alimoski knew he didn’t want to go with something cheap and simple. The Wilton Café already served fresh burgers, and he wanted to keep the quality taste while adding "spice" to his menu.
“A lot of the burgers are attention grabbers, and from Day One that was kind of my thing. I wanted to bring out a burger that looks awesome and that people can take a picture of. That’s what I was going for, and I think we’ve accomplished that,” he said.
Noteworthy burgers on the menu are the Pizza Burger, the Maine Attraction and the Captain Hook, both ideas created by Alimoski’s regulars, and burgers that acknowledge the Wilton Police and Fire Department. Arty’s also offers an Impossible burger for vegans, and recently added a breakfast burger for a limited time due to recent demand.
“Some of them are my ideas, others are suggestions that I add my own flair to. It’s kind of a whole community thing,” Alimoski said. “If someone likes something, I’ll take it into consideration.” But while the ingredients play an important part, he took the time to acknowledge his cooks as well.
“I hardly cook sometimes at night. The main cooks and the staff do it all — I can’t even get in a line with them because sometimes they’re faster than I am,” he said. “I think it’s not just myself, it’s a group effort to make it all possible.”
This is the second time that Arty’s has been nominated for this award, although it’s the first time they made the Top 10. It’s the only restaurant in Muscatine County to make this year’s Top Ten.
“I put the competition out to our customers, put some stuff on Facebook… and we had enough votes from all our customers to push us into the Top 10,” he said, “It’s been a challenge sometimes, but it’s a good feeling to be acknowledged and to know that all the time we’ve put into it was worth it.”
Throughout the month of April, a panel of anonymous judges will visit Arty’s and the other nine restaurants nominated to taste their specialty burgers, which will be judged based on taste, appearance and proper cooking. The winner of the Best Burger in Iowa award will be announced on May 3 to start Beef Month.
Alimoski would like to win, but treats whoever orders at his restaurant – anonymous judge or not – like a regular. “If we won, that would be great, and if we don’t, we don’t. Either way, to get the votes we needed to and to be nominated two years in is still a win for us.”
Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill can be found at 609 West 5th Street in Wilton, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information on the other Top Ten restaurants in this year’s competition, visit www.iabeef.org.