As coronavirus grows, Muscatine Public Health stays calm and prepared for potential outbreak

MUSCATINE—- With cases spreading both across and outside of China, the coronavirus is on many people’s minds.
Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now been found in several nations, with person-to-person spread being found in countries outside of China, such as Iran and Italy, and a case of unknown origin in California.
Twelve people are being monitored for COVID-19 in Iowa, but they haven’t shown any symptoms of having it, Iowa Department of Public Health officials said.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and appear anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure. The health department also said there are no cases of person-to-person transmission in the state.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested Americans prepare for the potential of such an outbreak.
In Muscatine, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams and the rest of her team are staying calm as they prepare to monitor anyone who does contract the disease.
“We have consistent weekly meetings with the Iowa Department of Public Health, and we consistently work through exercises and drills with local and state partners,” she said. “We already have plans in place for any type of public health outbreak within the community.”
The drills help Public Health improve its emergency preparedness with hospitals and other health departments.
“This will ensure that there’s enough beds and whether or not we can safely close off areas to protect patients and employees," Williams said. "This, our supply numbers, our transportation efforts — these are all the things we get into when we do our drills."
They also work with Iowa Health Alert to stay up-to-date on information and talking points. Williams said the epidemiologists at the IDPH and the CDC are trusted sources. “If you need the facts, our trusted sources are there.”
In the meantime, residents are reminded to practice normal and effective self-care hygiene, such as 20-second long hand washing and covering coughs or sneezes with your upper arm or a tissue. The risk of getting COVID-19 is low.
Influenza remains the biggest concern in Iowa.
“We have folks in our community who have compromised immune systems,” Williams said. “Influenza is dangerous to them.”
Residents should prepare for the coronavirus like they prepare for bad weather or other disrupting events, she said.
“There is a lot of fear being fueled, and a virus like this is scary, but what we need to do is stay factual and stay informed. That’s our commitment to the people of Muscatine County,” said Williams.
The Iowa Legislature’s International Relations Committee is asking sister-cities’ leaders in various cities, including Muscatine, to help donate relief supplies to China. Muscatine’s sister city, Shijiazhuang, has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
They request protection gowns, surgical masks, medical masks, medical gloves (all one-time use only), n95 medical masks, protective eye glasses, thermometers, hand-sanitizer, tissues and monetary donations to cover shipping. Items can be sent c/o Luca Berrone at SACMI USA (3434 106th Cir., Urbandale, IA 50322) or Monty Freeman at ISS (1963 Bell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309). Updates can be monitored at the Iowa Sister States website or Facebook page.