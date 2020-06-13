As COVID-19 restrictions life, Muscatine County Public Health urges caution

“There are a large number of people who are asymptomatic and may not be aware that they are spreading the virus by going out in public without a mask or by not practicing social distancing,” Varrett said. “As we get back into activities, it’s definitely a wise thing to know if you even suspect that you’ve been exposed to someone you think has COVID-19 or who tested positive.” Serology tests also help find those who have built up antibodies for the virus, who can then donate plasma that could assist others who have COVID-19.

As residents continue into a season filled with barbecues and pool parties, Varrett recommends reading state and CDC-provided guidelines, and staying cautious even while around family.

“A lot of the small spikes we’ve seen have been from the same households, so people still need to be aware and practice all standard hygiene expectations,” she said. This includes checking temperatures, frequent handwashing, and covering all coughs and sneezes, as well as staying home when sick. When going to events and celebrations, residents should also wear face coverings and social distance as much as possible.

“Making young children aware of what’s going on or why an event might look different than last summer is also really important,” Varrett said as she emphasized how important it was to try and reduce the spread of the virus as much as possible, “and if you’re sick, stay home, even if you have to send other members of your family that aren’t sick to these events without you, because you need to think of other people more than just yourself.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.