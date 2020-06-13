As COVID-19 restrictions life, Muscatine County Public Health urges caution

MUSCATINE — Restaurants and other businesses in Iowa are now able to open to full capacity, which might make you think the COVID-19 pandemic is about over.
Health officials say that's not the case, and add it's not the time to be careless or for people to lower their guard.
“We are really continuing to push people to use their own common sense and be responsible for themselves when they go out,” said Public Health Clinical Manager Holly Varrett.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the state would be allowing restaurants and other businesses to open at full capacity as of Friday, June 12, though guests would have to social distance. The announcement came in a week when Muscatine's cases of COVID-19 were flat. As of June 12, Muscatine County has 531 cases with 320 recovered and 33 deaths.
Varrett credits the drop off in cases to public health efforts in long-term care facilities in the area.
“We worked daily with these long-term care facilities and are still keeping in contact with them regularly,” she said, adding these locations often had the highest concentrated numbers of new and existing cases. “Once these facilities became COVID-free or stopped having new cases, that knocked out a large chunk of the daily case numbers that we were getting.”
How prevalent is COVID-19 is outside of these long-term care facilities? Varrett says the answer depends on testing.
“We know there are a lot more cases out there than what are actually going in and getting tested with symptoms,” she said.
Still, for the past two weeks in Muscatine County, new cases have ranged from zero to 4 daily.
“It’s really been a good transition down for us, and we’re really hoping it stays that way as people start getting out more,” said Varrett.
Should a new wave of cases begin, she thinks hospitals would be prepared for it. Both Public Health and UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine have worked on plans for a second wave, and have adequate supplies to deal with it. “I feel really confident in what we could do, and our experience will definitely help us.”
Businesses and restaurant owners are still being cautious, keeping in line with Public Health’s advice.
“We hope (businesses) continue to evaluate their particular situation and seating, and provide the safest environment,” Varrett said. “I know some of them, I’ve heard, are not fully opening and are still following their own plans and guidelines.”
In addition, the Iowa Department of Public Health is recommending that residents, especially caregivers or essential workers, continue seeking diagnostic and serology testing. For this, using a person’s primary care physician is the most recommended, she said, since they will already know the person’s previous health record along with any pre-existing health issues. TestIowa sites, the Community Health Center in Muscatine and Northport Urgent care are other places that are doing tests.
“There are a large number of people who are asymptomatic and may not be aware that they are spreading the virus by going out in public without a mask or by not practicing social distancing,” Varrett said. “As we get back into activities, it’s definitely a wise thing to know if you even suspect that you’ve been exposed to someone you think has COVID-19 or who tested positive.” Serology tests also help find those who have built up antibodies for the virus, who can then donate plasma that could assist others who have COVID-19.
As residents continue into a season filled with barbecues and pool parties, Varrett recommends reading state and CDC-provided guidelines, and staying cautious even while around family.
“A lot of the small spikes we’ve seen have been from the same households, so people still need to be aware and practice all standard hygiene expectations,” she said. This includes checking temperatures, frequent handwashing, and covering all coughs and sneezes, as well as staying home when sick. When going to events and celebrations, residents should also wear face coverings and social distance as much as possible.
“Making young children aware of what’s going on or why an event might look different than last summer is also really important,” Varrett said as she emphasized how important it was to try and reduce the spread of the virus as much as possible, “and if you’re sick, stay home, even if you have to send other members of your family that aren’t sick to these events without you, because you need to think of other people more than just yourself.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.