As COVID-19 spike continues, EMS workers continue to be cautious and diligent

MUSCATINE — With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise, a strain is being put on medical personnel throughout Muscatine.

This includes the city’s EMS and EMT workers, their services and ambulances being an important link between those having a medical emergency and the hospital.

Battalion and EMS Chief Ted Hillard recalled how at the beginning of the pandemic, they were very short on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This made what they called “gold calls” — or calls from people who are suspected to have or are showing symptoms of having COVID-19 — very risky for their department.

“We have a better realm of it,” Hillard said, adding that they have gotten in the habit of ordering PPE early and staying ahead of their stock, given how often it’s on back order. “We keep our stock up and keep a heavy count on what we have available, kind of going off of how things are trending and what we’ll need in the future.”

Along with wearing masks, EMT workers in Muscatine have also begun using a powered air-purifying respirator system, which supplies the workers with fresh air while they’re working with patients. But extra PPE is just one of the adjustments that they’ve had to make.