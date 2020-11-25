As COVID-19 spike continues, EMS workers continue to be cautious and diligent

MUSCATINE — With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to rise, a strain is being put on medical personnel throughout Muscatine.
This includes the city’s EMS and EMT workers, their services and ambulances being an important link between those having a medical emergency and the hospital.
Battalion and EMS Chief Ted Hillard recalled how at the beginning of the pandemic, they were very short on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This made what they called “gold calls” — or calls from people who are suspected to have or are showing symptoms of having COVID-19 — very risky for their department.
“We have a better realm of it,” Hillard said, adding that they have gotten in the habit of ordering PPE early and staying ahead of their stock, given how often it’s on back order. “We keep our stock up and keep a heavy count on what we have available, kind of going off of how things are trending and what we’ll need in the future.”
Along with wearing masks, EMT workers in Muscatine have also begun using a powered air-purifying respirator system, which supplies the workers with fresh air while they’re working with patients. But extra PPE is just one of the adjustments that they’ve had to make.
“When the pandemic first hit, we were getting a lot of calls for breathing issues and other COVID-19 symptoms, and we were also getting a lot of facility transfers, where we’d take passengers from UnityPoint Trinity to other hospitals that had ICU beds available,” Hillard said. “For a while there, we stopped doing certain services out in the field, such as CPR and intubation.”
While these service have been brought back for the time being, it is unknown whether or not they will be stopped again due to the recent spike. Additionally, they are unable to offer inhalers or breathing treatments, due to these services putting potentially dangerous breathing particles into the air.
Heavy sanitation has also been brought into the EMS workers’ daily routines. Along with sanitizing foggers in the back of each ambulance, they sanitize their shoes whenever they go into a patient’s home, and take decontamination showers after each gold call.
“We have to rely on our resources and do our best to protect our people so that we don’t get sick. We’re wearing our masks whenever possible, we’re wearing proper PPE and decontaminating after all calls — it’s all very important. Because if we start losing personnel to the virus, it’s going to deplete our resources.”
If he department becomes overwhelmed, there are contingency plans in place to call in mutual aid from other departments near Muscatine. Hillard is most concerned about keeping as many of his EMS workers on staff as possible because he knows how taxing the job is when there are fewer people to handle the work.
When asked if there was anything the citizens of Muscatine could do, Hillard emphasized the importance of knowing when an ambulance is needed.
“We would like residents to realize that we do have non-emergency transport in the area that they can call to get transportation to doctors,” Hillard said, “If we start bringing people to the emergency room who don’t need to be there, that really limits the ability for those who need emergency help to automatically get a room if they’re already filled with people who don’t need them.”
As the uptick in COVID-19 cases continues, Hillard and his team have begun seeing a rise in gold calls as well. Sometimes, half of the calls they get in one 24-hour shift are gold, making sanitation, saving resources, and protecting the health and safety of the crew all the more important.
“I can see this spike going until after New Year’s, with the numbers rising pretty high,” Hillard said, “We’ll try to do the best we can by following the CDC guidelines and what’s ask of us by the government. We try to abide by that as much as we can to keep us safe, and we hope that everyone else is doing that too.”
