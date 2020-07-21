As more Iowa mayors enact mask mandates, Mayor Broderson hopes to see support

If it doesn't reach a judge, Broderson believes Reynolds will either enact a state-wide mask mandate or allow Iowa mayors decide for their own communities. “I just want one of them to happen so that more people are protected and safe, and our economy is safe and happy. By more mayors doing this, one of those three things will happen.”

Broderson said she doesn’t want to see Muscatine begin to backslide, believing that could be devastating to citizen morale and mental health as well as to the local economy if businesses had to close again.

“We believe that the way to keep moving forward and have the least amount of intrusion into our people’s lives during this pandemic is for people to do small things like social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and following personal hygiene guidelines,” she said.

In addition, she thinks all elected officials should do their duty, and “step up to protect their constituents like they were elected to do."

“(Wearing masks) is not any kind of home remedy or something,” she said. “This is something that all of our health professionals are saying works, so there’s no reason not to do this, and I support Mayor Teague and Mayor Lundell. The more of us that stand up and say that we want to do every possible thing we can to protect the health of our community, the more quickly we will come to a conclusion.”

