As more Iowa mayors enact mask mandates, Mayor Broderson hopes to see support

MUSCATINE — On Tuesday, Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague released a proclamation announcing Iowa City residents would be required to wear face coverings in public.
This comes less than a week after Coralville Mayor John Lundell’s similar proclamation, and two weeks after Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson’s mask mandate, which received vocal backlash and minor protests when first announced.
“(Teague and Lundell) both agree with us that mayors are given the authority by Iowa Code to enact a proclamation to wear masks or anything else during an emergency situation,” Broderson said, “We all agree, as guided by our city attorneys, that the Iowa Constitution gives us that authority to be able to do that, and we believe that the governor’s incorrect in her stand that mayors do not have that authority.”
Brodenson said her proclamation came from the desire to assure the safety and health of everyone in the city, as well as the health of the economy. “According to trends and information that we get from the (Iowa Department of Public Health) as well as our local public health and Homeland Security, we believe that now is the time to act on prevention methods and measures we can take to prevent businesses from having to close again,” she said.
Muscatine City Council voted not to spend city funds to enforce the mandate. Councilor John Jindrich had asked the council during the July 11 council meeting to approve a motion to not allow or approve any funds or staff time enforcing the face covering proclamation unless instructed to do so by the governor.
According to Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, Iowa cities and counties can’t make their own declarations that go beyond Reynolds’ original disaster proclamation, It didn’t require residents to wear masks outside. Teague and other mayors have cited Iowa Code 372.13 as allowing these proclamations.
“We’re in new territory here… and since the governor is saying that mayors do not have the authority to do this, if we enforce it then that’s when this would get before a judge, which would be a financial burden,” said Broderson. “Since the proclamation was made, I think people are doing a better job at wearing masks, even though it’s not being legally enforced. If one more person wears a face covering in public, who knows how many people they have prevented from getting this sickness.”
Broderson said many aren’t wearing masks, and wonders if this could lead to Muscatine seeing increasing COVID cases. She also hopes that as more cities and counties try to enact mandates, the issue will eventually get put before a judge, who would then rule in favor of the mayors, allowing the mandates to stand.
“Our city council did not want to spend the money to have that legal battle, and that’s what enforcement would look like. I hope and pray that other city councils are willing to take that step to protect their cities,” she said.
If it doesn't reach a judge, Broderson believes Reynolds will either enact a state-wide mask mandate or allow Iowa mayors decide for their own communities. “I just want one of them to happen so that more people are protected and safe, and our economy is safe and happy. By more mayors doing this, one of those three things will happen.”
Broderson said she doesn’t want to see Muscatine begin to backslide, believing that could be devastating to citizen morale and mental health as well as to the local economy if businesses had to close again.
“We believe that the way to keep moving forward and have the least amount of intrusion into our people’s lives during this pandemic is for people to do small things like social distancing, wearing face coverings in public and following personal hygiene guidelines,” she said.
In addition, she thinks all elected officials should do their duty, and “step up to protect their constituents like they were elected to do."
“(Wearing masks) is not any kind of home remedy or something,” she said. “This is something that all of our health professionals are saying works, so there’s no reason not to do this, and I support Mayor Teague and Mayor Lundell. The more of us that stand up and say that we want to do every possible thing we can to protect the health of our community, the more quickly we will come to a conclusion.”
