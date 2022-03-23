Auditor releases list of candidates for June 7 primary election

MUSCATINE — Friday marked the deadline to file to run for the primary election on June 7, and the Muscatine County Auditor’s office announced that two supervisor seats will include contested races.

In Supervisor District 1, incumbent Republican Santos Saucedo will face newcomer Danny Chick Jr. in the primary election. In Supervisor District 2, Republicans Zeke Walker and Kurt Kirchner will compete to fill retiring supervisor Doug Holiday’s seat.

In Supervisor District 3, Republican Scott Sauer announced he is seeking re-election, and the incumbents in Supervisor Districts 4 (Republican Nathan Mather) and 5 (Republican Jeff Sorensen) are also running again.

Also running uncontested to keep their positions are county attorney James Barry, county recorder Sarah Bodman Hearst and county treasurer Amy Zybarth.

For Iowa State Representative District 96, Republican Mark Cisneros will face off against Democrat Michelle Servadio-Elias in the general election. Cisneros is the incumbent for District 91 and announced he would run as the District 96 candidate after redistricting.

In Iowa State District 82, Republican Bobby Kaufmann announced he is seeking another term.

In Senate District 41, Republicans Kerry Gruenhagen and Alan Weets will face off for a spot on the general election ballot, while Democrats Nikole Tutton and Deb Vandergaast compete for their party’s nod.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0