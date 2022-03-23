 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Auditor releases list of candidates for June 7 primary election

  • Updated
  • 0
election

Two contested races have been reported as the Muscatine County Auditor released the list of candidates. Above, a voter scans an ID in June 2020.

 MUSCATINE JOURNAL, FILE

MUSCATINE — Friday marked the deadline to file to run for the primary election on June 7, and the Muscatine County Auditor’s office announced that two supervisor seats will include contested races.

In Supervisor District 1, incumbent Republican Santos Saucedo will face newcomer Danny Chick Jr. in the primary election. In Supervisor District 2, Republicans Zeke Walker and Kurt Kirchner will compete to fill retiring supervisor Doug Holiday’s seat.

In Supervisor District 3, Republican Scott Sauer announced he is seeking re-election, and the incumbents in Supervisor Districts 4 (Republican Nathan Mather) and 5 (Republican Jeff Sorensen) are also running again.

Also running uncontested to keep their positions are county attorney James Barry, county recorder Sarah Bodman Hearst and county treasurer Amy Zybarth.

For Iowa State Representative District 96, Republican Mark Cisneros will face off against Democrat Michelle Servadio-Elias in the general election. Cisneros is the incumbent for District 91 and announced he would run as the District 96 candidate after redistricting.

People are also reading…

In Iowa State District 82, Republican Bobby Kaufmann announced he is seeking another term.

In Senate District 41, Republicans Kerry Gruenhagen and Alan Weets will face off for a spot on the general election ballot, while Democrats Nikole Tutton and Deb Vandergaast compete for their party’s nod.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Budget proposal draws backlash

Budget proposal draws backlash

MUSCATINE — Under the city’s budget proposal for the coming year, the Musser Public Library will see a 2.8% increase in funding. However, Muss…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News