"Aural Xam" virtual concert series continues with pop-punk band Eugene Levy

“It will have a professional concert feel to it,” he said, “and it’ll have kind of a rock opera feel as well, since there will be a video projection happening.”

According to Bishop, who has helped produce Aural Xam since the beginning, the series is meant to provide both local and regional music performances that focus on playing original songs or highly-altered covers, as well as just being a live special event that people could look forward to and enjoy safely in the comfort of their own homes.

“Working at the TV station and having a TV class (at Muscatine Community College), I noticed one year that I had a couple musicians in my class,” he explained, looking back at the start of the series. “So for a class project, I decided to produce some performances as a TV series.”

As an aspiring musician, Bishop added that he also wanted to use the series to help out various music acts during what has been a fairly unstable time for them especially, giving them something to look forward to as well as a safer alternative to performing in-person.