"Aural Xam" virtual concert series continues with pop-punk band Eugene Levy

MUSCATINE – Although it may still be a while before music fans can gather in-person once again, Muscatine residents will still have the chance to watch an upcoming concert virtually.
On Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m., Muscatine Access Channel Nine will host a concert by the Iowa punk-pop band Eugene Levy as part of its “Aural Xam” music and concert series.
“We’re setting the bar pretty high on this one,” Aural Xam producer Chad Bishop said.
Along with the musical performance, this concert will also feature interviews with 93.1 The Buzz’s Kevin Walker intermixed with live studio recordings of the band playing. It will be available to watch through Muscatine Access Channel Nine’s YouTube and Facebook page.
“They’re a very serious band,” Bishop said, in reference to Eugene Levy. “They focus on the music and what you hear, and that’s important. But to me, I focus more on how it looks and if it’s entertaining.” It was felt that the added interview segments would help with this entertainment factor, as well as add some added length to the concert and to allow viewers to learn a bit about the band.
Though virtual, Bishop promised that the performance would have a “well-produced concert setting”, making it seem all the more of an authentic experience. This will include studio lighting, different camera angles, a sound engineer and an added visual aesthetic through video projections.
“It will have a professional concert feel to it,” he said, “and it’ll have kind of a rock opera feel as well, since there will be a video projection happening.”
According to Bishop, who has helped produce Aural Xam since the beginning, the series is meant to provide both local and regional music performances that focus on playing original songs or highly-altered covers, as well as just being a live special event that people could look forward to and enjoy safely in the comfort of their own homes.
“Working at the TV station and having a TV class (at Muscatine Community College), I noticed one year that I had a couple musicians in my class,” he explained, looking back at the start of the series. “So for a class project, I decided to produce some performances as a TV series.”
As an aspiring musician, Bishop added that he also wanted to use the series to help out various music acts during what has been a fairly unstable time for them especially, giving them something to look forward to as well as a safer alternative to performing in-person.
“The music and special events industry were hit hard because of the pandemic,” he said, “For a while, musicians just weren’t able to perform. When I realized that (wearing masks and social distancing) would be our normal for a while, I thought why not take advantage of having virtual concerts instead of these musicians either not performing or risking their own health at a live performance.”
Earlier in the series, the channel brought on DJ Jdubb, and just recently, they were able to share a rock opera inspired by Muscatine resident and conman Norman Baker. Along with Eugene Levy, some other upcoming artists for Aural Xam will include Matt Hepker, the band Cryptostatic, and other acts from Pearl City Records, a local recording producer.
Bishop said that he hopes to keep this series going even after the pandemic, especially during the colder months where outdoor events aren’t possible.
“Bringing entertainment to people is one way to help with the social distancing efforts that we’re still engaged in,” he said, “I think the series is going to last, and I hope this is always a thing that can happen since I’ve already got the stage set-up for it. Music is medicine right now, and I feel we need that emotional connection.”
For more information on upcoming Aural Xam series performances or to contact Bishop about being a part of the series as one of the performers, visit the Muscatine Access Channel Nine Facebook page.