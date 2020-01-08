MUSCATINE - A local author hopes to share a Muscatine local’s story with not just his hometown, but the country he lived in and the rest of the world as well.
Tom Carter, a photographer, editor and now author, having published four books with one being co-authored with his wife, Hong Mei. Currently, he’s promoting his latest book “An American Bum in China”, featuring the true story of Muscatine local Matthew Evans and his numerous capers and misadventures during his time in China, concluding in him living at the 2014 Hong Kong protesters camp.
“Admittedly, many people are asking if this is just some yarn I spun and if Evans is a real person,” said Carter, acknowledging that some consider Evans a local (or even a Chinese) folk hero, “But I assure you it is a 100% true story from start to finish.”
According to Carter, Evans tracked him down in 2009 shortly after he had published his first book of photography. The two then met up again during one of Carter’s author lectures near Shanghai, and the two stayed in closer touch ever since, eventually becoming good friends.
Carter himself has lived in China for over 15 years, and has heard many different stories from foreign correspondents during his time editing the anthology collection “Unsavory Elements”.
“I’ve heard every story imaginable about Westerners in the Middle Kingdom, and I can say with relative authority that Matthew Evans has the most extraordinary, offbeat and unique story I’ve heard about one of our own,” Carter said.
Carter spent two years researching and writing the book, followed by about two more years trying to get it published and having it be continuously rejected. Eventually, the book was accepted by Camphor Press, a small expat-run indie publisher In Taiwan. Unfortunately, being published by an un-American publisher disqualifies the book from awards such as the Pulitzer, however he doesn’t mind too much.
“As long as it’s being read and talked about in Muscatine, then honestly I’m quite satisfied,” said Carter. From what he’s heard, the book so far has received some very positive feedback. However, the chapters focused on Muscatine have been considered a bit controversial, discussing the socioeconomic conditions of Iowa in 2010, which had pushed Evans into leaving for China. Evans also alleged that he caught cancer as a child thanks to toxic waste purportedly buried under the former Washington Elementary School. “I didn’t sugarcoat anything, and some folks might take offense to that.”
In his own words, Carter views his book as “timely and topical” in relation to China’s increasing business presence in Muscatine and how interlocked the two are becoming. “Ever since Chinese president Xi Jinping’s second visit to Muscatine in 2012, the city has become a symbolic cultural heritage site for Sino-American relations.”
Because of this, Carter predicts that future Muscatine generations will be inspired to visit China for school or work, and wants his story to serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who may believe that China needs Americans more than Americans need China, using Evans’ misadventures as an example.
“There are many American authors and journalists still perpetuating the “White Savior in China” narrative, and my book dispels that outdated colonialist-minded myth,” said Carter, “But it also makes a strong case for the Chinese Dream, where Americans will find a new land of opportunity. They just have to be careful not to make the same mistakes as Matthew Evans.”
“An American Bum in China” is currently available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
