Baker featured in the New Yorker magazine; subject of photo project

MUSCATINE — Whether he is seen as an inventor and healer or a showman and a snake oil salesman, Norman Baker was a native of Muscatine who secured a place in history — as well as state and federal prison terms.

Even after his death in 1958, Baker continued to make headlines. This month he is the indirect subject of a feature in New Yorker magazine that chronicles the efforts of two photographers to show the history of Baker’s Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Ark. The hotel served for two years during the 1930s as a medical facility where people would flock to pay handsomely for Baker’s “cure for cancer.”

When the editor of the Photo Booth feature in the magazine found a story about the photographers, she thought former staff writer and current correspondent Andrea DenHoed would be fascinated with the story.

“I had never heard of him before beginning this project,” DenHoed said. “It’s one of those things — why aren’t we hearing more about this. It’s such as wild story.”

Since learning of the hotel, which is now known as one of the most haunted places in the nation, photographers Lara Shipley and Antone Dolezel have compiled a multi-media project called “The Naked Truth” that includes video, audio and portraits of images the pair had captured around the building.

Neither Shipley nor Dolezel responded to email requests for comment. Photos featured in The Naked Truth can be viewed on their Web sites.

Baker began his treatment of cancer, despite having no medical training or experience, operating the Baker Institute in Muscatine. In 1930, the state of Iowa filed an injunction against Baker for practicing medicine without a license, leading to his run for governor in 1932. In 1937, he established the clinic in Eureka Springs in the destitute Crescent Hotel, formerly a resort catering to the wealthy. Thousands of patients were treated at the clinic.

Arkansas was unable to close the clinic, which had reinvigorated the economy in Eureka Springs. In January 1940, Baker was jailed on seven federal counts of mail fraud and a court ruled his cancer cure to be a “pure hoax.” The motel closed during the imprisonment. Because several of Baker’s patients died while receiving the cancer treatment, the hotel has since gotten the reputation of being haunted.

“One of the things the photographers say is how striking the parallels are,” DenHoed said. “They did this project during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic with people not trusting institutions and where they go to look for answers. There were a lot of parallels there with the Norman Baker story.”

She also spoke of learning that in 2019 someone had stumbled on a cache of hundreds of glass medicine bottles buried behind the Crescent, including some that contained purported tumors and tissue samples.

The article about the Crescent appears in the April 26 edition of the New Yorker. It can also be viewed online at the New Yorker’s Web page.

