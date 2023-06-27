Well, the time has come. The start of May will mark 35 years that I have led groups, or wandered by myself, through the woods, creeks, rivers, and prairies of Muscatine County. June 30th will be the last day I do those things as a Naturalist/ Park Officer for the Muscatine County Conservation Board.

Over the years I have been grateful for the many teachers who called to invite me to their classrooms, or asked to bring their students to Saulsbury Park or Discovery Park for fieldtrips, or to Riverfront Park, or to Wildcat Den, or even to the Big Sand Mound Nature Preserve! I’m also grateful for the many parents who entrusted their kids to our staff at Saulsbury and the Environmental Learning Center for nature camps.

I have many joyful memories wading creeks, hiking trails, catching insects, floating down the Cedar River, jumping in leaf piles, digging “wild” clay from the banks of the little creek that runs through Discovery Park and making small sculptures in nature camps, helping a kindergarten-aged camp spread sand between pavers in the labyrinth in the arboretum, walking on the trunks of fallen trees, catching tadpoles and crayfish, sometimes getting caught in the rain, helping kids learn to build camp fires, and on, and on, and on!

I have fond memories of numerous events big and small. Over 30 years of working with staff to offer free fishing clinics for the area, and later adding a fishing derby. The Annual Halloween Hike was another. A lot of time and effort to prepare for, but so much fun to pull off. Characters I played included: owl, bat, bird feeder, fish, various birds, river otter, swan, blade of grass, tree, wild turkey (red face paint is hard to remove), echidna (spiny anteater), mole, and my favorite, a rock. Ok, a geode. My favorite script and costume! Other characters included King Louis XIV, who brought chocolate to France, and a blue-footed booby, both for events at the Musser Public Library, and playing Norman Baker at the Pine Creek Grist Mill.

Other events were storytelling at the Saulsbury Lodge, various paddling events, summer nature camps (I remember when we first started nature camps having so many people coming to the office at random times to register kids that we finally set one ‘date’ and ‘time’ to sign up kids for camp. It was easier for staff, and even though people had to wait in long lines it actually went more smoothly and quickly), working at the Big Sand Mound Seminars every three years, Hunter Education, and more recently Muscatine’s Bald Eagle Watch.

Along with all the education programming, I am also a park officer and live in the residence near the campground in the Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area. This means work is close by and can have long or unusual hours. Most of our campers are fine folks who are often willing to help other campers and will pass along information to park staff regarding problems with facilities or those up to mischief. I appreciate these folks, as well as our campground hosts, who play a big part in keeping things running smoothly. I also want to thank Muscatine Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Iowa DNR Conservation Officers who are willing to help if our Park Officers are unavailable, or need assistance.

Finally, a “Thank You” to other Muscatine County Conservation staff who have helped me out over the years: Naturalists Andrea, Deb, Leslie, and Michelle, Director Curt, Maintenance staff Bob, Kent, Ryne and Kristin and Super Office Manager Jill who along with keeping everything running smoothly, also has helped with animal care and education programs! Thanks to all!

Sincerely,

Dave Bakke