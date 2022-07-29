 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ballet Des Moines comes to Muscatine

  • 0
ballet

The Ballet Des Moines will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday in Riverside park as part of its Gravity on Tour, which will promote STEM to people. 

 FILE PHOTO

MUSCATINE – The Des Moines Ballet will bring a full company of dancers to perform ‘Gravity on Tour” in Muscatine at 7 p.m. Sunday in the green space south of the basketball courts in Riverside Park, sharing world-class arts and education programming with patrons of all ages.

The event will be preceded by a free family Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities inside Pearl Center Station from 5 to 7 p.m. People are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.

Gravity on Tour includes excerps from Ballet Des Moines GRAVITY season along with a host of interactive STEM activities from Iowa State University’s FLEx Virtual Reality Lab and the Science Center of Iowa’s mobile planetarium to sending postcards to space and back. The performances build on the April 2022 world premiere of the interdisciplinary ballet of Gravity and Light, exemplifying how music and movement can make abstract concepts more human and accessible to audiences of all ages.

People are also reading…

Ballet Des Moines CEO Blaire Massa worked with community leaders statewide to determine tour locations, ensuring a strong sense of collaboration with tailored opportunities specific to the interests and values of each community.

“We’ve worked diligently for the past several months to ensure we’re delivering on our community engagement, outreach, and education initiatives — to expand access to the arts, while wielding creativity and expression as a tool to expand learning, build confidence, and forge community connections,” says Massa. “From educational workshops and in-person ballet classes to meet-and-greets with the artists, pop-up planetariums, and young professional cocktail parties, there’s no shortage of opportunities to collaborate and inspire curiosity, confidence, and creativity across our state.”

STEM partners throughout the 21-22 season have included the NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium (ISGC) and Iowa State University.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memories of Muscatine

Memories of Muscatine

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…

River cruise makes trial stop

River cruise makes trial stop

MUSCATINE — Hundreds of people turned out to the Muscatine riverfront Tuesday evening for the first of what is hoped to be many dockings of th…

Hoverally held over the weekend

Hoverally held over the weekend

The 2022 Hoverally returned to the Muscatine riverfront this year, as the Hoverclub of America showed hovercraft through the weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News