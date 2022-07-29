Ballet Des Moines comes to Muscatine

MUSCATINE – The Des Moines Ballet will bring a full company of dancers to perform ‘Gravity on Tour” in Muscatine at 7 p.m. Sunday in the green space south of the basketball courts in Riverside Park, sharing world-class arts and education programming with patrons of all ages.

The event will be preceded by a free family Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities inside Pearl Center Station from 5 to 7 p.m. People are asked to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs.

Gravity on Tour includes excerps from Ballet Des Moines GRAVITY season along with a host of interactive STEM activities from Iowa State University’s FLEx Virtual Reality Lab and the Science Center of Iowa’s mobile planetarium to sending postcards to space and back. The performances build on the April 2022 world premiere of the interdisciplinary ballet of Gravity and Light, exemplifying how music and movement can make abstract concepts more human and accessible to audiences of all ages.

Ballet Des Moines CEO Blaire Massa worked with community leaders statewide to determine tour locations, ensuring a strong sense of collaboration with tailored opportunities specific to the interests and values of each community.

“We’ve worked diligently for the past several months to ensure we’re delivering on our community engagement, outreach, and education initiatives — to expand access to the arts, while wielding creativity and expression as a tool to expand learning, build confidence, and forge community connections,” says Massa. “From educational workshops and in-person ballet classes to meet-and-greets with the artists, pop-up planetariums, and young professional cocktail parties, there’s no shortage of opportunities to collaborate and inspire curiosity, confidence, and creativity across our state.”

STEM partners throughout the 21-22 season have included the NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium (ISGC) and Iowa State University.