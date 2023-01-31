Band goes nuts for Valentine's Day

MUSCATINE — With a small supply of Koeze Nuts left over from the holiday fundraiser, and with Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, the Muscatine High School band is again offering the taste treats.

Scott Comstock, who helps run the band nuts sale, said there are several shelves of the nuts at Pack-N-Ship, 2506 Park Ave. The goal, he said, is to sell the remainder of the chocolates, candies, and mixed nuts left over from the holiday. The previous sales opened in October and wrapped up on Dec. 10 with the Jingle and Mingle. The shelves will remain stocked until the remainder is sold.

“In a perfect world we would sell out in December, but typically each year, there are some units left and they have supported the MHS band with their time and space,” Comstock said.

He thanked Brian and Cherie Linderman for donating the space at Pack-N-Ship. The normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Muscatine High school band boosters. One of the most noteworthy things about this fundraiser, Comstock noted, is that because the MHS band is able to purchase the Band Nut House products in bulk, they are then able to sell these products at $5 to $10 less than their list price.

A few of the remaining items include: dark chocolate turtles; chocolate covered blueberries; triple chocolate toffee; chocolate almonds, chocolate raisins, chocolate toffee almonds; and mixed nuts with macadamia nuts.

Comstock said that the Muscatine community has always been very good about supporting the high school band, and said this is one of the main ways the band is supported.

“It’s just a really good product, which is one reason why customers keep coming back year after year,” Comstock said.