After two years as Mayor, Brad Bark is hoping that will just be a good start as he hopes to continue his work

On Friday, Bark announced his run for re-election as mayor of Muscatine during the Nov. 7 election. He said he is most proud of his ability to bring project back to the table and being part of conversations for expansions and development in Muscatine. Bark is also part of a collaborative group to work on the housing issue in the city. He said his goal is to make Muscatine “the place to live, work and play.” Bark says working with people as a team to accomplish a common goal is one of his favorite things.

“Over the past term, we have accomplished so much together, but there is still more work to be done,” he said. “I am dedicated to continuing the progress we have made, listening to your needs, and ensuring that our city remains a vibrant and thriving community.”

He feels there is still work to be done in Muscatine. He cited the sports dome and bringing Merge back to the table and the expansion of several corporations as projects he wants to see through to the end.

An entrepreneur, small business owner, and owner of a health clinic in Muscatine, Bark was first elected in 2021. He said with his investment in Muscatine and the knowledge he and his family are in the community for the long haul, he wants to get to know the people of Muscatine and to work for them.

“I want to have Muscatine on the map as a destination place,” he said. “I want to work with the city and the county and small business to get Muscatine on the map and show what we can offer. Also, putting Muscatine’s best foot forward is what I am going for.”

With his 10 years of chiropractic practice, he cites his work ethic and positive attitude as key factors in his success.

Born and raised in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Bark attended St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and then went to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology. He and his fiancé, now his wife, Candice moved to Muscatine so she could take a job at Stanley Consultants and he could attend Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport. After Bark graduated, the couple moved several places throughout the country, looking for a place that was the perfect fit for the growing family. In the end, they found themselves back in Muscatine where Bark took the first customer in his chiropractic clinic on May 2, 2011.