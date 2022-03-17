Bark Clinic offers pain relief for all

MUSCATINE – Patients only have one body and the doctors at Bark Chiropractic in Muscatine hope to help that body is the best it can be.

The clinic, which has three doctors, does chiropractic adjustments and offers sports therapy, x-rays, and other treatments to provide pain relief. Opened in 2011 by Dr. Bradley Bark, the clinic, located at 228 W. Second St., can treat anything from a basic injury to an advanced accident-related injury and chronic problems such as back pain.

“We see children or pregnant patients frequently,” Dr. Ashley Richenberger said.

The physicians at the clinic have four years of undergraduate work, four years of chiropractic school, and an internship before coming to work for the clinic.

Richenberger said the draw for most practitioners to the field of chiropractic is helping people who are in pain.

“I like to work with my hands but I’m no good at carpentry,” joked Dr. Josiah Street. “I’m also very impatient and like to see results immediately. If there is a problem that is difficult for me to solve, I like that. I like that success story where I was the last doctor they had to go to.”

First time patients can expect a doctor speak with them about their problems and possible causes. An examination will be performed. If x-rays are needed they can be taken. The doctors use the information to form a plan of action and the adjustment proceeds from there.

People can schedule an appointment by calling (563) 263-3800. The clinic takes most forms of health insurance, Richenberger said.

