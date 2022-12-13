Bars compete to stuff stockings

MUSCATINE – On Dec. 18, patrons of five area bars will get the chance to earn bragging rights for the most gifts collected to support the Senior Resources Christmas Basket program as the second annual Stuff the Stocking Challenge began Dec. 1.

Patrons of Bridgeside Links, Muscatine Headquarters, Missipi Brew, Proof Social, and Maxwells by the River have until Dec. 18 to gather gifts from patrons out for a meal or a drink to add to their stockings of donations. The competition is heating up for one of the bars to be named the 2022 champion. The most requested senior Christmas basket items include: grocery gift cards, stamps, warm socks, paper towels, toilet paper, lotion, puzzle books, and cleaning supplies.

“It’s fun to see everyone pitching in to make this Christmas special for the seniors of Muscatine while showing their support for our local businesses,” Megan Francis, Senior Resources marketing director, said.

The Christmas basket program hopes to share the spirit of Christmas with seniors in need. All items donated will be included in holiday gift baskets that will be delivered to seniors throughout Muscatine the week leading up to Christmas. According to a press release from Senior Resources, the 2021 challenge winner was the Muscatine Headquarters, with The Brew coming in a close second. During 2021 there were 220 baskets delivered to area seniors.

Francis said that the inaugural event was a “great success” and the competition had been neck and neck throughout the entire running. She said the bars wait staff had been good about engaging their patrons to help with the competition. She said this year the challenge has grown and she expects more than 220 Christmas baskets will be delivered by community volunteers and members of the Crossroads Day Rehabilitation.

The event started when Lt. Greg Bock, formerly of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, and Tara Riggan. Francis explained Riggan had been looking for a way to help seniors during the holidays. The two had brainstormed the competition. The owners of the bars were all excited about the contest.

“This year when we came back to them to make sure they were interested in participating again, everybody had a lot of new ideas on how to tell people and get the word out,” Francis said.

Francis said that people who want to possibly receive a basket this year can reach out to Senior Resources at (563) 263-7292 for an application.