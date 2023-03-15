The City of Muscatine reports the restrooms located near the playground inside Riverside Park are temporarily closed. An inspection of the restrooms Wednesday morning discovered that the restrooms were severely damaged by vandalism during the overnight hours. Parks and Recreation Department officials stated that the restroom facility will be closed until repairs can be made. The City of Muscatine apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the vandalism and will work as quickly as possible to repair the facility.
Bathrooms temporarily closed
