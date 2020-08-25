Becki Petersen named 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame inductee

MUSCATINE COUNTY — This Sunday, the Iowa 4-H Club Hall of Fame held a virtual ceremony in honor of their 2020 inductees.
This included Becki Petersen, who has spent nearly 40 years volunteering and working for Muscatine County 4-H Club.
“It’s quite an honor to be selected,” Petersen said, “I used to work there at the Extension and Outreach office and we would select people, and it was always special to recognize people for things that they’ve done over the years, so it is kind of nice to get that appreciation too.”
Every year since 2002, the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame as acted as a way to recognize those who have greatly served the 4-H program. Each county in Iowa selects their inductees based on how these individuals have contributed to the 4-H program and the members within it, demonstrating instances of dedication and commitment to them throughout the years.
In a press release, Muscatine County 4-H Program Coordinator Katrina Bostwick said, “Becki has made a tremendous impact on the lives of many Muscatine youth in her varied roles in this organization. We are so grateful for the time, energy and expertise she has invested in Muscatine County 4-H.”
According to Petersen, she became a member of 4-H early on, staying in the program for 10 years as a child when she joined the Green Valley Hustlers 4-H Club. “There was a group that met at our church and my sister had been in it, and back then there wasn’t as many activities to get into,” she said, “so I joined with my friends, and we had a lot of fun. We had great leaders.”
She even served as a junior leader during her final year as part of the program, as a member and a leader at the same time. “My birthday fell such that I could stay in the club one more year,” Peterson explained, “I was in junior college at the time, and one of our leaders wanted to retire, so I took on the role as a leadership project.”
After receiving a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education, Petersen began volunteering as a 4-H leader at the Sweetland 4-H Club, doing so for about 25 years. She also became the Muscatine County 4-H County Youth Coordinator for 23 years before retiring from that position.
“They asked me to be a leader of a different club, since my former club had folded by then,” Petersen said. She had to briefly leave the club after giving birth to her two daughters, but all three of them returned a few years later once her daughters were old enough to join.
Even after retirement Petersen has continued volunteering for 4-H, and has been the leader of the Sew Creative 4-H Club for eight years, a club that she and a co-worker started together.
While she might not have expected to stay with 4-H for so long, Petersen said that she has enjoyed every year of it.
“It’s a wonderful program, and my kids are in it so that’s always nice, to do stuff with your kids. It got hectic and crazy at times, but they had so much fun with it and they learned so much while gaining a lot of confidence,” Petersen said, “I also enjoyed my time as a member, so I always wanted to give other kids that great feeling.”
As for some of her favorite things about 4-H, Petersen said “I enjoyed meeting the people and working with volunteers and the members, getting to know them and helping them navigate through all the questions they might have had during the year.”
Petersen encourages people to get involved with 4-H. “I just think it’s a wonderful program for kids,” she said. “It is a lot of work if you put the effort into it, and they maybe don’t see the reward until they get closer to graduating out, but it’s great for leadership and volunteering and just learning different things.”
