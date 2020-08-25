Becki Petersen named 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame inductee

She even served as a junior leader during her final year as part of the program, as a member and a leader at the same time. “My birthday fell such that I could stay in the club one more year,” Peterson explained, “I was in junior college at the time, and one of our leaders wanted to retire, so I took on the role as a leadership project.”

After receiving a degree in Family and Consumer Sciences Education, Petersen began volunteering as a 4-H leader at the Sweetland 4-H Club, doing so for about 25 years. She also became the Muscatine County 4-H County Youth Coordinator for 23 years before retiring from that position.

“They asked me to be a leader of a different club, since my former club had folded by then,” Petersen said. She had to briefly leave the club after giving birth to her two daughters, but all three of them returned a few years later once her daughters were old enough to join.

Even after retirement Petersen has continued volunteering for 4-H, and has been the leader of the Sew Creative 4-H Club for eight years, a club that she and a co-worker started together.

While she might not have expected to stay with 4-H for so long, Petersen said that she has enjoyed every year of it.