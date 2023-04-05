DES MOINES — After several attempts to get a 1982 conviction overturned, the Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld an argument from William Beeman, 64, and a trial has been scheduled.

According to court documents, a two-day trial is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Beeman is scheduled to appear by phone. A pretrial conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in the courthouse to determine admissibility of evidence. The new trial, in which Beeman seeks post-conviction relief, is based on the destruction of biological evidence prior to a 2020 appeal. In the ruling, the appeals court reversed a ruling on a destruction-of-evidence claim.

“The record discloses that, at least at this point, no one really knows what happened to the evidence or when it disappeared,” the judgement reads. “The record also indicates the factual underpinnings of this claim are stillbeing developed. So we find evidence of genuine issues of material fact on this claim sufficient to survive summary disposition. We reverse the entry of summary disposition on this claim and remand for further proceedings.”

Beeman was convicted in 1980 for the murder of Michiel Winkel and has served 42 years of a life sentence. Evidence at the trial included a signed confession. For several years he has attempted to get a new trial, arguing that new evidence will clear him. Appellate courts have rejected that notion.

In March 2022, the Iowa Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

Muscatine District Court Judge Stuart Werling initially denied a motion to reconsider granting Beeman a new trial in 2020. In court documents, Werling said the evidence from the original trial that was in question was “not so favorable to Beeman so as to undermine the confidence in the verdict. The Court’s review of all of the evidentiary claims raised by Beeman, taken collectively, do not create a reasonable probability that the outcome of his trial would have been different.”

Beeman’s attorneys objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing. However, a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005. In resistance to the 2020 motion to reconsider, Muscatine County attorney James Barry and former Muscatine County attorney Alan Ostergren argued any newly discovered evidence would not change the verdict.

Beeman is being represented by attorneys from The Exoneration Project, a Chicago-based organization that provides free legal assistance to people who may have been wrongly convicted.

Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in Wildcat Den State Park. Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her 17 times in the chest. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.