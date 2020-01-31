MUSCATINE — The stage is set, and court is now in session! This weekend, Muscatine Middle School Drama students will present "Legally Blonde Jr."
The musical will be performed at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 and 2 p.m., Sunday Feb. 2 in Central Auditorium. Tickets cost $5 for ages six or older. Young actors from Central and West will participate, allowing them to start forming connections that will hopefully be made stronger when the schools merge in the 2020-21 year.
It's a PG version of Legally Blonde, the Reese Witherspoon comedy adapted into a Broadway musical. It tells the upbeat tale of ditzy Elle Woods, who goes to Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend, but begins outsmarting her snobby classmates, realizing she belongs in law after all.
Drama director Joanna Brewer said the show has an empowering message, especially important to middle schoolers.
“It’s good for them to learn early on that if things don’t go the way that you’re planning, they can sometimes turn out better, so you just have to keep pushing through," she said.
The show’s other messages, such as always helping each other and being what you want to be rather than what you’re ‘supposed’ to be were also appealing.
Audrey Miller portrays Elle Wood. She's been in two previous productions, playing the roles of Verruca Salt in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the Genie’s assistant in “Aladdin”.
“I really like acting, and I also like making new friends,” Miller said.
“Audrey just blows it out of the water as our Elle, she’s just on top of every moment,” said Brewer, “and everyone just has their own unique take on the characters.”
Nicholas Bibik plays Professor Callahan, Elle's nemesis. He watched the movie after he had gotten the role, but doesn't let his new knowledge of the movie influence how he plays the character.
“My character and the character are two completely different people,” said Bibik. His favorite moment and line is when his character receives Elle’s resume and he gets to exclaim “Dear God, it’s scented!”
Dylan Maresca, who plays Emmett Forest, Elle's new love interest, loved the movie.
“When I saw the character Emmett, I really wanted to be Emmett,” Maresca said, “I was really ecstatic when we came to our first rehearsal practice, I really wanted to be part of this show.”
“Dylan has such a good awkwardness that plays perfectly into the character,” said Brewer.
“The kids have a lot of fun with the upbeat songs, especially the beginning number, ‘Daughter of Delta Nu’, and ‘What You Want’," she said. "(The students) are just really excited and pumped for this show.”
Brewer is also co-directing the Muscatine Community College version of "Legally Blonde," which will be performed Feb. 14 and 15.
