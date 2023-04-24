WAPELLO — A 25-year resident of Wapello, Nathan Belzer, was appointed by the City Council on Thursday to fill the council’s at-large seat. That position had been left vacant after former member Brett Shafer won election to the mayor’s seat during a special March 7 election.

Shafer had run for the mayor’s position after former mayor Shawn Maine resigned following his election last fall to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

Belzer had met with the council during its March 16 meeting, after the council had announced its intention to fill the at-large vacancy by appointment. Three other candidates also eventually tossed their hats into the appointment ring: Jason Delzell, Alana Poage and Paige Schnell.

Belzer will serve in his new position through the remaining term but will need to run in the November election for a full term.

In other action during the meeting, the council approved the March treasurer’s report and approved a resolution hiring 19 seasonal lifeguards for the city’s swimming pool.

Jason Marshall, who serves as the council representative on the swimming pool committee, also reported the pool prices would remain the same as last year.

He also told the council the pool was planning to host a summer reading component in conjunction with the Keck Memorial Library summer reading program.

In other committee and board reports, council member Gene Arnold reported the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency was raising prices on some smaller loads coming into the Louisa County Transfer Station in Wapello.

He also reported higher fees for dropping off tires at the station.

An effort to comply with an Iowa Department of Natural Resources floodplain compliance agreement was also moving forward, Arnold reported.

The council also agreed to spend $160,000 of the city’s America Rescue Plan funding to acquire a 2009 Vactor sewer cleaning/vacuum truck.

City Clerk Mike Delzell explained the unit would be capable of helping the city with its community survey of lead piping in the city’s water supply lines. He said the vacuum truck would allow small borings to be made near the water connections, allowing city workers to view the supply line without any significant excavation.

In final action, Shafer reported a state grant of around $78,000 had been awarded to the city for rehabilitation work on the former Wapello City Hall building at 337 N. Second.

Shafer said the city plans to install a new roof, repair windows, tuck point and replace second-floor joists to improve the marketability of the building.

He also reported a continued effort to continue with rehab work at the former Birthright Building on Van Buren Street.