Related to this story

Rat ambassadors show off abilities

Rat ambassadors show off abilities

As an ambassador for rats, it’s never easy to win over the public. But Runa at the San Diego Zoo has been charged with teaching people the vir…

Board approves roads upgrade

Board approves roads upgrade

The plans and specifications that will be used for upgrading the 160th Street and County Road G44X intersection as part of the Grandview Bypas…

Planned grocery store takes shape

Planned grocery store takes shape

 Good news on a grocery store was provided to the Wapello City Council by former mayor Shawn Maine during the public “Address the Council” por…