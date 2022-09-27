Bermel gets 25 years

DAVENPORT — A Muscatine man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of production and possession of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern Iowa District reported.

Additionally, Jacob Paul Bermel, 39, of Muscatine, will pay each of his four victims restitution of $3,000 cash. Bermel was sentenced Monday in federal court, United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced. The Federal Bureau of Investigation had investigated the case.

The investigation into Bermel had begun when law enforcement received a report of a hidden camera located in a bathroom of his house. The investigation revealed Bermel made recordings that contained child pornography. Further, Bermel had been downloading and uploading child pornography from the internet and on social media applications for numerous years. Two cybertips were received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that a social media account associated with Bermel uploaded images of teenage girls.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidents of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse hotline at 1-800-284-7821.