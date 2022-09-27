 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Bermel gets 25 years

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVENPORT — A Muscatine man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of production and possession of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern Iowa District reported.

Additionally, Jacob Paul Bermel, 39, of Muscatine, will pay each of his four victims restitution of $3,000 cash. Bermel was sentenced Monday in federal court, United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced. The Federal Bureau of Investigation had investigated the case.

The investigation into Bermel had begun when law enforcement received a report of a hidden camera located in a bathroom of his house. The investigation revealed Bermel made recordings that contained child pornography. Further, Bermel had been downloading and uploading child pornography from the internet and on social media applications for numerous years. Two cybertips were received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating that a social media account associated with Bermel uploaded images of teenage girls.

People are also reading…

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidents of sexual exploitation of children.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1972 reunion set Friday

Class of 1972 reunion set Friday

MUSCATINE — With the golden anniversary of the graduation of the Muscatine High School Class of 1972 coming up, the organizers for the class r…

Mayor Katherine McCullough resigns

Mayor Katherine McCullough resigns

WEST LIBERTY — For the third time this year the West Liberty City Council will look for someone to fill a vacancy, but this time it will be th…

Child determined to have suffocated

Child determined to have suffocated

MUSCATINE – An investigation by the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Medical Examiner has determined a 2-year-old child wh…

West conference set for Nov. 4

West conference set for Nov. 4

MUSCATINE – A pretrial conference for a Muscatine man facing multiple charges in reference to alleged sex acts with a child has been continued…

Dredging begins in Riverside Park

Dredging begins in Riverside Park

Dredging of the downriver boat launch area in Riverside Park began Thursday, Sept. 22, and the launch area is now closed for public use. The u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News