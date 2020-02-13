Bickford Assisted Living held Dine & Donate event, giving free breakfast for those who donated books

For their breakfast, residents who stopped by could choose to have homemade breakfast burritos, donuts, fresh fruit and a drink of either hot chocolate, orange juice or coffee. There was also plenty of Valentine’s Day décor to bring even more spirit to this Acts of Love event.

“We’re pretty festive here around the holidays, so it worked out well,” said Hafner, “And of course, the residents here love seeing people come in to visit. It definitely brightens up their day.”

Even with the chilly weather and snow slowing things down a bit, the Dine & Donate event managed to collect 60 children’s books for Pratt’s efforts. To add to the festivities, Bickford is also planning on holding a Valentine’s Day dance for their residents this week.

“We’re doing really good things here, lots of fun activities going on,” Hafner continued “We’re enriching their happiness here, and we just want to fill the place up and just have a good time.” She added that it’s thanks to Bickford’s wonderful staff that they’re able to continue doing events and activities such as these.