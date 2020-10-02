Big fire out at Hwy 61, barn and garage a total loss, according to fire captain

WILTON – On Thursday afternoon, a farm off Highway 61 near New Era Road caught fire.

Multiple fire departments responded, including Muscatine, Durant, Blue Grass, Montpelier and Wilton, with the Wilton crew in charge.

According to Wilton Fire Captain Brandon DeVore, the fire started in the barn before spreading to the nearby three-car garage. DeVore added his crew worked the scene for two to three hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a big fire,” he said, “but we pretty much just surrounded the area to make sure that no other structures caught fire, and then supplied water to it to suppress it.”

By 1:45 p.m., all of the flames seemed out, but while smoke was no longer visible from the highway, crews worked into the later afternoon to spray down the remaining, smoking structures and clean up debris.

“We stayed out there for a little bit once the fire was out, and used some foam on it just to make sure the flames didn’t flare back up,” DeVore said. They also contacted Bob’s Train Service to help them with moving the tin, which took an hour or two.

While the barn and garage were a total lost, no injuries were reported as far as DeVore knows. “There was no controlling (the flames) when we first showed up, unfortunately, with us being so far away,” he said. “So it could have been a lot better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.