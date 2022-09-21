Blue Grass Police Chief put on administrative leave

BLUE GRASS – In a public release, Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte confirmed police chief Bobby Flaherty, who had been sworn in less than six months ago, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Schutte said the council cannot comment on the investigation at this time.

The minutes of a special city council meeting held Sept. 9, which were printed in the Muscatine Journal Monday, Sept. 19, report Flaherty was placed on administrative leave after a closed session discussion. According to the minutes, Flaherty had requested the closed session. Council members Chad Brus, Matt Sampson and Tim Rhoades voted for the leave. Council member Chris Jepsen arrived late. Council member Mike Hermann was absent. There was another closed session at the meeting to discuss potential litigation.

City Clerk Ann Schmidt reported that Flaherty is still employed by the city and that Schutte is acting police chief and will be overseeing police operations until the investigation is complete. She did not know who is conducting the investigation.

“The timeframe for this investigation has not been defined, but it will be completed as quickly as possible,” Schutte wrote. “This is routinely done in law enforcement to protect the individual(s) and the City while an investigation is being conducted.”

Schutte reports the city has three part-time police officers that have additional full-time jobs that are helping to cover the city. He also said the Scott County Sheriff’s Department has been notified and is also assisting the city by patrolling. People needing police in the event of an emergency can still call 911 to report the situation.

Flaherty was sworn into office in April. Prior to being named chief, he worked as a police officer in Eldridge. According to his biography on the Blue Grass Police Department Web site, he has been a law enforcement professional since 2010 and has also worked for the Davenport Police Department, and Sioux Falls Police Department.

Schutte stresses that the council is doing its best to keep the city safe in Flaherty’s absence.

“We are anxious to get our police chief back so he can dontinue to serve and protect Blue Grass,” he wrote.