WAPELLO — The plans and specifications that will be used for upgrading the 160th Street and County Road G44X intersection as part of the Grandview Bypass project were approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

County Engineer Adam Shutt presented the documents to the board for the PCC (Portland Cement Concrete)-surfaced intersection north of Grandview. The work is expected to be completed in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 and use local option sales tax (LOST) funding.

According to Shutt and previous discussions, the intersection will curve G44X into 160th Street with drivers needing to turn off to enter Grandview.

Another part of the Grandview Bypass upgrade will involve surfacing the graveled portion of 160th Street with an Ottaseal application. Similar applications of the surfacing method have been used on several roadways in and around Wapello with good results.

Shutt also presented to the supervisors the county’s FY 24 budget plan that will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). He told the board the submittal contained the same figures the board previously approved for the secondary roads department as part of the Louisa County Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.

He said the DOT budget submittal was broken down further into major (transportation) categories. He said the document must be submitted to the DOT by April 15.

In the rest of his regular weekly report, Shutt said the county road crews were busy sweeping and cleaning bridges, finishing tree-removal activities, patching and continuing with machinery maintenance.

Responding to a question from local resident Randy Schlutz, Shutt also provided an update on the County Road W66 bridge replacement north of Cotter. He said crews had set up beams and were continuing to prep for bridge decking.

Supervisor Shawn Maine also asked about the railroad and DOT work being completed on the U.S. Highway 61 overpass bridge north of Grandview. Shutt explained the work was part of the Canadian Pacific/Kansas City Southern railroad merger and likely had been planned before the overpass had been constructed.

“It would have been a colossal mistake if (that was not the case),” Shutt said, adding the Iowa DOT was also coincidently conducting tree-clearing operations in the area at the same time.

Shutt also reported he was delaying the signing of a proposed detour agreement for the planned Iowa Highway 92 widening project because a bid opening date has not yet been announced.

In other action during the supervisors meeting, Arin Jones, a child abuse prevention advocate with Quad-County Community Partnership for Protecting Children, met with the board through Zoom.

She read a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month that board chair Chris Ball then signed.

The board also:

• Approved the Green Acres Subdivision northwest of Morning Sun.

• Approved a fireworks permit for Denise McCulley.

• Approved a $33,285 payment to TNT Tuckpointing, Stockton, for courthouse work.

• Approved $237,935 in claims.

Maine also reminded the board the second meeting of the Emergency Medical Services System Advisory Council of Louisa County would be held April 10.