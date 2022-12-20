Board approves two 33 percent raises

WAPELLO — State legislation known as the Back the Blue Act was a focal point last year in Louisa County Compensation Board discussions of salary recommendations for county sheriff Brad Turner.

When the board met Thursday, the BBA continued to drive the discussion for Fiscal Year 2024 salary increases, with the board approving a recommendation for raises of 33% for both Turner and county attorney Adam Parsons.

Those percentages, if approved by the county board of supervisors, would boost Turner’s current salary of $82,190 to $109,313; while Parsons’ current $72,588 annual pay in his position, which is considered part time, would climb to $96,542.

Increases recommended for other elected county officials included 16% each to county auditor Sandi Sturgell; treasurer Vicki Frank; and recorder Tammy Hayes.

Each of those officials earn the same $58,474 salary and the proposed increase would raise their pay to $67,830.

The board proposed a 10% salary increase for part-time supervisors Brad Quigley and Chris Ball, along with supervisor-elect Shawn Maine, who assumes current supervisor Randy Griffin’s position on Jan. 1, 2023.

That increase would raise the supervisors’ current $29,687 salary to $32,667.

Sturgell’s representative on the board, Jay Schweitzer, who agreed to continue serving as the board’s chair, began the initial work session by reviewing the approved raises given to the elected officials over the past five fiscal years.

According to the figures provided by Schweitzer, the annual increase for the auditor, recorder and treasurer over that five-year period varied from 2-3%, with a total raise of 13%.

The supervisors position saw annual raises of 0.7-3%, with a total increase from FY19 to FY23 of 8.9%.

The annual increases for the county attorney’s position varied from 1.2-3%, with a total increase of 12.2%.

The actual annual salary increases for the county sheriff’s position varied from 0.7 to 4.5, with a total raise over the five fiscal years of 11.9%.

Schweitzer also pointed out comparisons with five counties just above or just below Louisa County’s population showed Sturgell’s salary was generally lower than those 10 counties.

Tony Hammer, sheriff Brad Turner’s representative on the board, used that lower county comparison trend and the BBA, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law in 2021, to argue for a recommendation of a significant increase for the sheriff.

The BBA requires county compensation boards to compare a county sheriff’s salary with those paid to sheriffs in counties with similar populations, as well as various state and municipal law enforcement positions.

He said 43 counties complied with the BBA last year, but Louisa County had not. Hammer said he had agreed last year to a lower recommendation for Turner, but reminded the other board members he had also said he would return this year with a renewed push to comply with the law.

Initially he proposed 32.9% boost, along with an 8.7% Cost of Living Adjustment, for a total increase of 41.6%, but agreed to drop the COLA request after Schweitzer made the suggestion as a compromise.

Leann Black, representative for Hayes, and Laurie Salazar, Frank’s representative, also pushed for higher raises for their elected official, explaining past raises had failed to keep pace with other counties.

The board eventually met in regular session to approve the recommendation, which will be presented to the supervisors in January, after Maine, who attended Thursday’s board meeting as an observer, takes office.