Board continues computer replacement

WAPELLO - The purchase of an additional 170 Chromebooks by the Wapello School Board during its regular meeting on Tuesday will continue the district’s replacement program of units purchased earlier as part of its 1:1 computer program.

The $43,151 purchase from Dell Technologies will be handled through the Grant Wood Area Education Agency (GWAEA), which provides the district with its IT services.

Replacement of the district’s 400 Chromebooks, which were initially purchased in 2015 and 2016, began earlier this year.

The board agreed at its Feb. 9 meeting to authorize Superintendent Mike Peterson to use the district’s remaining ESSER I and other federal funding to purchase replacements.

ESSER II and III funds will be used for the latest purchase, officials reported.

Although no specific delivery date was announced, officials indicated they felt the units should arrive in a few weeks.

Board members had initially considered asking activities director Brandon Brown to inspect the district’s current inventory of the older Chromebooks and provide a number that could be declared surplus and possibly sold.

However, Brown suggested waiting until the new units arrive before making any decision on how many units to sell. He said the old units would need to be used if the replacements do not arrive before school starts.

School officials did not indicate if any additional replacements will be needed.

In another decision involving the GWAEA, the school board also agreed to renew its PowerSchool Access agreement with the agency. School officials reported using GWAEA to administer the student and school information system agreement provides improved customer support and service.

The total cost for the service is $17,418.

Peterson also presented the board with three sets of board policies for action. He said one set included board policies dealing with student attendance, transfers, truancy and other issues. These policies are part of the board’s regular review rotation and there were few changes in them, with one significant exception, he told the board.

The exception involved a change in state law that removed a March 1 deadline for parents to submit open enrollment requests. Peterson said there no longer was any deadline, meaning open enrollments could occur anytime during the school year.

Peterson said guidelines were being developed concerning funding and other issues.

“I think this will cause confusion,” board member Dave Moore predicted.

A second set of policies included those that had recently been amended and included a wide range including board member conflict of interests, child abuse reporting and others.

A third set involved new board policies that would require one additional reading before going into effect.

In other action, the board:

• Agreed to reduce the district’s non-resident senior citizen activity pass fee to $50;

• Set new lunch and breakfast fees for the 2022-23 school year;

• Approved a proposal to identify athletic/activity banners surplus equipment, pending development of a disposal plan by Brown;

• Agreed to continue a librarian sharing agreement with the Louisa-Muscatine School District;

• Approved a new coach/sponsor handbook;

• Approved several new hires, which included a discussion on possibly adding extra positions for some sports that currently have only one coach;

• Accepted a $7,358 bid from Brockway Company, Inc., Burlington, to install a new air conditioning unit in the PK building;

• Accepted the resignation of Rich Lugo, facilities, maintenance and grounds lead.