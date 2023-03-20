WAPELLO — The county assessor’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget and a FY 23 budget amendment were the primary pieces of business listed on the Louisa County Conference Board’s agenda for its meeting Monday.

Both actions were completed, along with the appointment of Margaret Sanders, Lone Tree, to the county board of review.

However, much of the discussion during the 20-minute meeting focused on recent commercial valuation survey work done in the county.

According to Louisa County Supervisor Shawn Maine, several people complained about the questions asked as part of the valuation survey, and he agreed with them.

He said questions dealing with rent charged for apartments and income were not appropriate and should not have been incorporated into the valuation work conducted for the county by Vanguard Appraisals, Cedar Rapids.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed, adding he had also fielded several complaints from property owners upset over the questions.

Assessor Cathy Smith said other jurisdictions did go by income in establishing value, while Chief Deputy Assessor Andrea Bowen pointed out the questions were used as a check in a cost approach to establish valuation, which would then be compared to a market analysis.

Adjustments could then be made, but Maine continued to dispute that information should be used to establish a property’s value.

Smith and Bowen indicated no one had returned the information and acknowledged there had been little communication about the surveys before they were distributed.

Returning to the budget actions, the board approved an amendment to the FY 23 budget that will shift funds within the budget for additional payroll expenses, which Smith said required a budget amendment.

The board also approved the FY 24 budget.

Total expenses are expected to be $517,476, with a tax levy of slightly over 62 cent per $1,000 taxable valuation.

Smith also reminded the board she had 88 working days left before her retirement.