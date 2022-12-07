Board explores funding options

WAPELLO — Future capital projects in the Wapello School District may have a variety of funding options, the school board learned during a financing work session on Tuesday.

Matt Gillaspie, managing director for Piper Sandler & Co., Des Moines, met with the board and reviewed four general methods the district could finance projects.

According to a information packet presented by Gillaspie, the primary funding sources for school infrastructure include cash or grants, sales tax revenue bonds, general obligation Physical Plant and Equipment (PPEL) Capital Loan Notes and general obligation school bonds.

He told the board each of the bonding options had differing provisions that could alter the amount of funding available from each.

Under a 20-year general obligation school bond option, which would require a 60% voter approval, a $2.70 debt service levy could raise approximately $8,540,000; while a $4.05 levy would generate around $12,855,000.

Any general obligation school bond request in excess of $2.70 but does not exceed $4.05, would require a second referendum that would also need 60% approval, Gillaspie pointed out in the packet.

Several steps would be required for the sales tax revenue bond option.

If the district wished to use this option for a 20-year term, it could borrow up to $4,450,000, but a Debt Service Reserve Fund would need to be created, unless the lending institution dropped the requirement.

The district would also need to hold a public hearing and citizens would have 14 days to petition against the bonding action. A revenue purpose statement would also need to be presented for voter approval if repayment of any bonds extended beyond Jan. 1, 2031.

An eight-year sales tax revenue bond option would generate $1,420,000 for the district, but would not require the revenue purpose statement renewal election or the reserve requirement.

Gillaspie also presented an option to use general obligation PPEL Capital Loan Notes. He said this option could provide $1,035,000 in projected funding. It would have a 10-year maximum authority, require 50% plus 1 voter approval, with a levy rate that traditionally is either $0.67 or $1.34. The school board authorized $0.33 PPEL cannot be borrowed against.

The final option Gillaspie outlined, using cash, was discussed near the end of the meeting when junior high wrestling coach Brett Shafer raised the question. Shafer had originally proposed a wrestling room addition last May when the school board was identifying possible ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) projects.

Gillaspie agreed using cash was likely a preferred option, especially for smaller projects, because the district would not be paying attorney, bonding companies, interest or other fees and costs.

However, he cautioned for Wapello, that likely meant a project with a cost of around $700.009.

To help the board determine if a cash option should be used to help finance any proposed project, Gillaspie said he would revise the packet he had provided and remove the borrowing options.

He said that would immediately boost the district’s cash balance and provide a more dependable figure for what the district could finance.

In other discussion following the financial report, the board met with head cook Amanda Harris and two representatives from Opaa Food Service, the school district’s contracted food manager over continuing staffing and other issues.

School officials praised Harris for managing the problems but agreed the two representatives were not at the Opaa management level needed to address the issue.

Superintendent Mike Peterson will contact the company and insist higher level representatives attend the board’s Dec. 14 meeting.