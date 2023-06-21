WAPELLO — Details on two preventative health programs in Iowa were presented to the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) on Tuesday.

Becky Connelly, a prevention specialist with Community and Family Resources, Iowa City, provided a summary report to the BOH on tobacco use prevention and control activities conducted in Louisa County through a Fiscal Year 2023 grant.

Connelly said she had contacted around 15 local businesses to see if they were willing to provide information as part of an education program on the benefits of adopting Tobacco Free Nicotine Free (TFNF) policies.

Eight businesses in the county, which included five in Wapello and three in Columbus Junction, had adopted the policies and received free clings/stickers from Iowa Health and Human Services.

She also reported notices of the policies had been sent to local newspapers and would be posted on social media.

Those efforts were intended to reduce nonsmoker’s exposure to secondhand smoke, provide education and meet policy adoption goals.

Connelly also reported other activities were intended to improve partnerships through coalition building and update key organizations or people on tobacco control programming.

Activities that met those goals and targets included monthly attendance and updates at the Louisa County Interagency Meeting; use of an assessment tool that showed Louisa County’s coalition had gaps in its business, schools, media and elected officials sectors; distributed information to schools and local clinics.

Public health administrator Roxanne Smith also provided the BOH with an update on a new statewide effort to boost general vaccination rates.

Smith said state officials had noticed vaccination rates were trending down and had decided to launch a general campaign to boost those numbers. She emphasized the effort was not a COVID-19 campaign.

Two health service providers from the Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa’s Columbus City facility, Jacinta Wangui, nurse practitioner, who also serves on the Louisa County BOH as its medical director; and Dr. Shailesh Desai, family medicine, will be involved locally with the effort, Smith said.

She said flyers and other educational and informational material would be distributed around the county. She also reported more medical facilities in the county would be contacted about the program.

The BOH also received its regular update on environmental health activities from sanitarian Brian Thye; and a review of public health finances and general activities from Smith.

Smith also presented updated polices on the department’s QAPI (Quality Assurance and Performance Improvement) program, which guides its efforts to assure care and services are acceptable and continually improved.

The board approved the updated policy.

It also approved an updated policy on tuberculosis, but tabled action on one involving employee health requirements. Smith will discuss the update with Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe.

The board also discussed the department’s loans of medical equipment. An effort will be made with each donated item to have the recipient or a representative sign a loan sheet explaining it is only a temporary loan.