Board honors outgoing members

After the weekly Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning, the board took time to honor two of its own members and one longtime worker who will not return after the first of the year.

A special ceremony was held for outgoing supervisors Doug Holiday and Santos Saucedo and for retiring Muscatine County Engineer Keith White. Earlier this year, Holiday announced he would not seek reelection to his District 2 seat. During the primary, Kurt Kirschner defeated Zeke Walker for the seat. Also during the primary, challenger Danny Chick defeated incumbent Saucedo. Chick went on to defeat Diana Broderson for the District 1 seat. The new supervisors will be sworn in during a meeting on Dec. 29.

DOUG HOLIDAY

Between working with the Muscatine County Highway Department for 36 years and serving one term as a Muscatine County supervisor, Doug Holiday says that he has served the county for 40 years.

While he plans to attend a few more committee meetings, Holiday said that Monday’s meeting was his last meeting as a supervisor. After his time at the Highway Department, he wanted to try his hand as a supervisor. Now, with his term behind him, he says the job of a county supervisor is a lot more work that most people would think.

“If you are active in all the committees you are on, you are going to be busy,” he said. “It isn’t just Monday morning.”

He also is happy with the progress he has helped drive with the Muscatine County Fair. From his first time showing livestock in 1962 to the present, Holiday said he loves the fair. He currently sits on the fair board and will continue to volunteer during the fair events.

“I love the fair,” he said. “I was a country kid. I was in 4H.”

During his time as a supervisor he says he got to see the fair change — from the challenges that befell the fair because of the COVID-19 health crisis to its recent rebirth with a new fair manager. He promises the Muscatine County Fair 2023, with many special events including a rodeo, will be one of the best ever.

As a supervisor, Holiday credits all the improvements the county has seen with the board’s ability to work together as a team. He commented that he believed Kirschner would be a great fit with the board.

“I’m going out with no regrets,” he said. “It’s been a great four years.”

SANTOS SAUCEDO

In a small leather journal he keeps with him, Saucedo writes down his goals for whatever project he is working on. When he became a supervisor, at a time when he was also serving on the Muscatine City Council, one of his goals was to increase the number of people who both live and work in the county.

While he feels that housing in the county, which he calls a “passion,” is still a work in progress, Saucedo said he will continue to serve on the county housing committee, which he helped create. He says he wants to see several things, including a project to 3D print houses in Muscatine, come to fruition. He says many of the upcoming projects could not have happened without collaborative efforts that he helped begin.

“Housing is a huge challenge,” he said. “My goal is for more people to work and live here as opposed to just work here. I don’t think I have accomplished that. It is a huge goal, and it has taken a long time to understand the issue. There isn’t just one key that fixes it all. We really need to address multiple keys to open those doors to expand our ability to grow.”

He cited that about 11,000 people work in Muscatine but live elsewhere. He said the increasing power he was seeing in area communities was the partnerships that were taking place as they all worked together to try to solve the housing issues. Saucedo mentioned a housing demand study being done by the city of Muscatine to look at how to further proceed.

Saucedo believes that in his time on the board, he has helped the city and county collaborate its efforts to move ahead. He is also proud of the help he has given on the levy projects. He said it was critical for the future for the partnerships between cities and the county to continue to grow.

KEITH WHITE

After serving for 24 years as the Muscatine County engineer, White announced earlier this year that he planned to retire. He was honored Monday with the outgoing supervisors.

White said the biggest challenge he faced as engineer was during the COVID-19 health crisis, when getting building materials and equipment was difficult. He said much of the work he did was “the same.” He also said there had been a lot of roads and bridges reconstructed because of the efforts of the engineer’s office.

After retiring, White said that he will “work on the honey-do list.”