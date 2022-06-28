Board removes conservation chair

WAPELLO — Following up on its June 14 meeting, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to remove Louisa County Conservation Board Chair Sam Willson of Wapello from his position on the LCCB.

The supervisors, who had discussed removing Willson at their June 14 meeting but then tabled action, cited “false allegations that constitute malfeasance” as the grounds for Willson’s removal.

The decision followed a 90-minute closed meeting.

Louisa County Attorney Adam Parson, who attended the closed session along with Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe, said the specific false allegations would be explained in the formal written removal order the board of supervisors would issue to Willson.

County officials indicated they were unsure when the written order would be issued. Parsons said there was no time requirement, and County Auditor Sandi Sturgell, who serves as the board secretary, said she would be out of the office for the rest of the week.

Parsons said once the written order was delivered to Willson, he would have 30 days to file an appeal of his dismissal with the board of supervisors and request a hearing.

According to a recording of their June 14 meeting, the supervisors were apparently upset with a comment Willson posted on the WQAD-TV Facebook site that featured discussions on the possible sale of Baird Timber.

The sale had been discussed by the LCCB at earlier meetings that had attracted 30-50 people. Although the LCCB unanimously agreed at its June 6 meeting to keep the 18.5-acre area east of Morning Sun, the discussion on the sale had continued on social media.

Reading from a copy of the posts during the June 14 meeting, Supervisor Randy Griffin focused in on one comment that Willson posted as a reply to a post from another individual.

In the initial post, the person asked, “Isn’t the conservation board supposed to preserve?” which prompted another individual to reply, “Yes, but when the county supervisors can (appoint) members to the (LCCB), believing in conservation doesn’t seem to be a requirement to sit on the conservation board.”

Willson then responded with, “They are supposed to, but when the board is corrupted, it runs astray.”

Griffin said he was offended by that response, especially the use of “corrupted.”

“It’s a pretty serious word. Look it up in the dictionary. It talks about being on the take; it talks about doing something for a monetary issue. That’s a pretty severe word to be used and this is the chairman of the (LCCB),” he said.

Shortly afterward, Supervisor Chris Ball moved to removed Willson from the board, and Griffin seconded the motion.

However, Parsons suggested the board delay that action and schedule a closed meeting, which eventually was set as part of the regular June 21 meeting.

Following Tuesday’s vote, none of the supervisors would comment on the decision.

In the meantime, Willson said he had not made any decision on an appeal but viewed the supervisors’ action as a power play.

“I think the Board of Supervisors want full and total control of boards that are supposed to have a little bit of independent thinking and values,” he said when contacted after the meeting.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with several department heads for their regular departmental updates.

• Signed resolutions dealing with appropriation changes in the General Assistance budget and a trail cost-sharing with Columbus Junction.

• Approved a historical preservation consultant’s contract for the Fairview Church.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0